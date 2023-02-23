The Abbotsford Police Department removed eight impaired drivers from the roads in a four-hour period on Wednesday night (Feb. 22). (Photo by APD)

The Abbotsford Police Department removed eight impaired drivers from the roads in a four-hour period on Wednesday night (Feb. 22). (Photo by APD)

8 impaired drivers caught by police in Abbotsford over 4 hours

Patrol officers issue 90- and 30-day driving bans on Wednesday night

Eight impaired drivers were caught by police in Abbotsford in a four-hour period on Wednesday night (Feb. 22).

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) posted on social media that the drivers were located by patrol officers.

“These numbers are extremely concerning to us. As a community, we need to tackle this problem together,” the post states.

“Impaired driving can have devastating consequences.”

RELATED: Impaired-driving investigations are personal for Abbotsford Police officer

Sgt. Paul Walker, APD media relations officer, said six of the drivers were given 90-day immediate roadside prohibitions and two were given 30-day penalties.

No further details were available.

Walker previously said that, in 2022, the APD took 881 impaired drivers off Abbotsford roads. That was 103 more than in 2021.


vikki.hopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking Newsimpaired drivingPolice

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. RCMP detachment cleared of any wrongdoing in death of man while in custody
Next story
Heavy snow in Parksville halts mail service to Port Alberni

Just Posted

Canada Post carrier Gary Savard delivers mail in Chilliwack on Jan. 13, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Heavy snow in Parksville halts mail service to Port Alberni

Port Alberni Toy Run members Greg Philpott, left, Dan Vatamaniuck, David Wiwchar and Charmaine Mulvey present Melody Burton of the ADSS Breakfast Club program and ADSS vice-principal Carl Poole with a cheque for $5,000. The Toy Run has supported the Breakfast Club for 15 years. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni Toy Run bolsters high school breakfast programs’ budget

At the Alberni Valley Curling Club, the Lindsay Cheetham Team scored a rare eight-ender during Monday Daytime League on Feb. 13. From right to left: Lindsay Cheetham, Bill Milne, Jane Nielsen and Steve Eng. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni Valley Curling Club sees eight-ender during daytime league

Gwyer Webber of Nanaimo, left, and Detlef Rudolph of Fredericton, New Brunswick walk around Harbour Quay on a grey Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 15, 2023. The friends came to Port Alberni to have lunch at the J&L Drive-In. Read more about their visit in Quinn’s Quips on page A9. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Drive-ins, trains and friendship bring tourists to Port Alberni