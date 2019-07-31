89-year-old Vancouver Island man attacked with machete

The victim drove himself to the Comox Valley RCMP detachment to report the attack.

  • Jul. 31, 2019 9:50 a.m.
  • News

Comox Valley RCMP cruiser

The Comox Valley RCMP is seeking assistance from the public to locate witnesses and surveillance footage of an assault that occurred early Wednesday morning, July 31.

The 89-year-old victim told police that he was inside his vehicle parked on the 400-block of 5th Street at approximately 4:15 a.m. when he was approached by a man on a bicycle who asked him for a cigarette.

The victim told the man that he did not have any cigarettes before the man assaulted him with what appeared to be a machete.

The victim drove himself to the Comox Valley RCMP detachment to report the attack. He suffered multiple wounds to his facial area and was taken to hospital.

The suspect has been described as being young, possibly in his 20s with a dark complexion, wearing something on his head. The suspect was riding a bicycle.

“At this point in the investigation, the attack appears to be completely unprovoked,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer for the Comox Valley RCMP.

“Investigators have been scouring the area for evidence but we are looking for anyone who may have seen the suspect or for anyone with surveillance or dashcam footage during the early morning hours downtown.”

Investigators from the Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit are gathering evidence in the area and will continue with the investigation.

If you have any information, call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321 and refer to file 2019-11772. Additionally, you can send video footage directly to the Comox Valley RCMP at comoxvalleyrcmp@rcmp-grc.gc.ca and an investigator will follow up.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca/.

Salmon Arm church shooting case sees another delay in court
Province activates speed cameras at five B.C. intersections

Hwy. 4 between Tofino-Ucluelet and the rest of Vancouver Island closed in both directions

Drivers are once again stuck either in or out of the Tofino-Ucluelet area Wednesday morning.

VALLEY SENIORS: Alberni Ambassadors promote Alberni Valley for tourists

Group of volunteers has been promoting Alberni Valley for more than 15 years

Picnic in the park reunites Port Alberni refugees, sponsors

Three young families welcomed to Port Alberni since 2016

Woodland Village tenants in Port Alberni say no to condos

Port Alberni redevelopment keys on condominiums to increase units

RCMP withdraw from York Landing, focus search for B.C. fugitives elsewhere

Last confirmed sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky was in northern Manitoba

VIDEO: Investigators focus hunt for suspected B.C. killers back to Gillam, Man.

Reported sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky has been deemed unsubstantiated by police

B.C.-wide Grade 12 test error could dash teen’s military dreams, mom worries

Callum, 18, is still waiting on transcripts to be secure his admission into the Royal Military College

Salmon Arm church shooting case sees another delay in court

Court sees another adjournment for man facing charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault

B.C. teacher suspended after potty-mouthed comment over student’s fake nails

Kamloops teacher told student it must be difficult to wipe with such long nails

CRTC to bring in ‘code of conduct’ for internet providers

New code will protect customers against high bills, allow for cancellations

B.C. Grade 12s issued incorrect marks, final exam results in ‘tabulation anomaly’

Province is working with post-secondary institutions to make sure admission isn’t affected

UPDATED: Hwy. 4 between Tofino-Ucluelet and the rest of Vancouver Island closed in both directions

Drivers are once again stuck either in or out of the Tofino-Ucluelet area Wednesday morning.

U.S. to set up plan allowing prescription drugs from Canada

There are concerns whether Canada can meet the demand

