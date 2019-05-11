Two grey whales appeared stuck in Boundary Bay on Friday, May 10, 2019. (Dave Clou/Facebook)

A happy ending: Two grey whales stranded on B.C. beach headed back to sea

The mother and calf got stuck in Boundary Bay during low tide

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says a grey whale and its calf that became stranded in Boundary Bay, south of Vancouver are now headed back out to open sea.

The DFO announced the good news on Twitter late Friday night, hours after a marine mammal response team was sent in with a vessel and refloatation equipment to try to help the whales get back into deeper waters.

The Vancouver Aquarium said its head veterinarian, vet technicians and staff from its Marine Mammal Rescue Centre were also in the area to provide assistance.

The aquarium’s operator Ocean Wise had earlier said on Twitter that the tide was coming in and it was hoped the pair of whales would be able to swim away.

The Fisheries Department thanked the aquarium and the response team for their help in assisting the mother and calf after the whales were spotted near Centennial Park, in Delta, B.C., not far from the U.S. border.

There have been several report of grey whales washing ashore along the North American coast this year as the whales make their annual migration north from Mexico to Alaska.

Experts have said several of the whales have died from malnutrition, although others have been struck by ships.

(With files from the Associated Press)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
ICBC told to change $50 unlisted driver protection fee
Next story
Two whales beached in Boundary Bay

Just Posted

Hot weather, brush fires could spell early start to Vancouver Island wildfire season

Coastal Fire Centre considering a campfire prohibition as soon as next week

Drag racers ‘blindsided’ by Alberni-Clayoquot RD’s denial to use regional airport

The Alberni Valley Drag Racing Association said it was blindsided by a… Continue reading

Logging companies close gates, deny access to backcountry

Island Timberlands cites fire danger as reason to lock gates for Mother’s Day

Warm weather smashes records along B.C.’s south coast, with more sun to come

Pitt Meadows broke a 140-year-old temperature record on Thursday, according to Environment Canada

Lighthouses on Vancouver Island coast converting to renewable energy

Lightstations around BC moving away from diesel, embracing solar and wind power

UPDATE: One dead, two in serious condition after ‘violent struggle’ at Brentwood Bay home

Central Saanich police officers and the Vancouver Island Major Crimes Unit are on scene at the home

1 in 500,000 chance: Alberta couple welcomes third set of twins

A Red Deer couple is thrilled to welcome their third set of twins

Two 95-year-old warm weather records broken in B.C.

Nearly 30 weather records were smashed Friday, as the province heats up

Trudeau says B.C. money laundering report is ‘extremely alarming’

B.C. ranks fourth for money laundering among a division of six regions in Canada

B.C. Speaker apologizes for speech that says Hells Angels, Mafia ‘successful’

Speaker says when he mentioned Hells Angels, Mafia and U.S. President Donald Trump as examples of leaders

‘It’s tragic’: Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Burnaby

The 16-month-old boy had been in the vehicle for several hours

A happy ending: Two grey whales stranded on B.C. beach headed back to sea

The mother and calf got stuck in Boundary Bay during low tide

B.C.’s new union rules could create ‘battle zone’ in big construction

Raids expected as independent unions begin work on pipelines, LNG

Montero’s goal lifts Whitecaps past Timbers 1-0

Vancouver beats Portland in MLS clash of Cascadia foes

Most Read