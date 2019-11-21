Ten-month-old Frankie went missing from a Chilliwack dog sitter hired through Rover.com on Nov. 11, 2019. A downtown letter carrier found Frankie on Nov. 20 and she’s at the vet in recovery. (Submitted)

A pawsitive ending: Missing puppy found after nine-day search in Chilliwack

Pit bull Frankie ran from dog sitter booked through app

A beloved family puppy who went missing after its Chilliwack family dropped him off at a dog sitter is back home, nine days later.

The Levinsky family pit bull puppy that went missing on Nov. 11 and was found by a Chilliwack Canada Post letter carrier on Wednesday.

Off in Mexico on vacation, Dan and Kim Levinsky were left worrying from afar while friends searched the streets of Chilliwack for their beloved family pet.

READ MORE: Chilliwack family’s dog missing after using online pet-sitting service

Signs were put up all over the downtown area. Frankie’s story was shared on social media. And people were out looking for the 10-month-old dog.

But on Wednesday, local letter carrier was doing her route when she spotted Frankie on Indigenous reserve land near Ashwell Road. She took a photo, it was shared, someone got in touch with the Levinskys, who confirmed the dog was theirs. Another woman brought Frankie home.

Dan Levinsky posted on Facebook on Wednesday that the dog had no visible injuries, and that she’s at the veterinarian having a bath and food and would spend the night there.

The family used Rover.com, a Seattle-based online marketplace for people to buy and sell pet care services including pet sitting, dog boarding and dog walking.

It’s described by some as the Uber for dogs or Airbnb for pets.

Within 30 minutes of being dropped off at a home in the downtown area, she jumped a fence and bolted.

The Levinskys will be back from their holiday today and will reunite with Frankie, who — if only she could talk — would certainly have stories to tell of her adventures.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
One person injured in rollover crash on the highway in Nanaimo
Next story
Violence response procedures updated for B.C. schools, police

Just Posted

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs drop a close game in Parksville

Spruce Kings come back from a 3-0 deficit to win 4-3

Student volunteers will be talking recycling at your doorstep

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District is conducting a survey of homes

Teacher says student was ‘happy’ to watch smudging ceremony at Port Alberni school

B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo hearing case over indigenous cultural practice in classroom

Talks between Western Forest Products and union break down

No more negotiations imminent between United Steelworkers 1-1937 and company

ARTS AROUND: ‘Tis the season for Christmas crafts

Mistletoe Market headed to the Rollin Art Centre

VIDEO: ‘Climate emergency’ is Oxford’s 2019 Word of the Year

Other words on the shortlist included ‘extinction,’ ‘climate denial’ and ‘eco-anxiety’

Violence response procedures updated for B.C. schools, police

ERASE program expands to target gangs, bullying of students

A pawsitive ending: Missing puppy found after nine-day search in Chilliwack

Pit bull Frankie ran from dog sitter booked through app

One person injured in rollover crash on the highway in Nanaimo

Accident happened a little after noon in southbound lanes near Cedar Road

Federal laws at heart of West’s anger up for debate, as Liberals begin outreach

Vancouver mayor to Trudeau’s western critics: ‘Get over yourselves’

Snowboard pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter dies at 65

He was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2011

Teen developed ‘popcorn lung’ due to vaping: Ontario doctors

Boy went from being in perfect health to being on life support after just five months

B.C. judge tosses ‘N’ driver’s claim he was just using phone to decline his mom’s call

Distracted driving laws are more strict for Class 7, or Novice drivers, the judge noted

Woman calls 911 to say she was late for train, asks Ontario police for ‘emergency ride’

Peel Regional Police received more than 180,000 improper calls so far this year

Most Read