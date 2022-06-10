Abandoned cooking fire threatens old school in Port Alberni

Cedarwood Street building that used to house youth centre has been site of multiple small fires

Part of the former Port Alberni Youth Centre shows the scars of exterior fire near a covered area. The building was the scene of a small fire on June 9, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

A fire started for cooking beside an abandoned building spread to the structure, Thursday night.

Multiple fire crews were called out to the former Port Alberni Youth Centre in the 4200-block of Cedarwood Street around 9:30 p.m. on June 9, 2022. An abandoned fire had caught onto the exterior of the building, Port Alberni Fire Dept. deputy fire chief Wes Patterson said.

“It was in an area that’s covered and fairly sheltered,” he said.

Because the structure is large—it’s a former school that has been closed up for a number of years—crews from Cherry Creek, Beaver Creek and Sproat Lake volunteer fire departments also responded to the call, as well as RCMP.

“It was knocked down very quickly. There was some light smoke inside the building so the alarms were ringing at the time,” he added.

The fire was extinguished and the building vented of smoke by 11 p.m.

The shuttered school has been the scene of other small fires, Patterson noted. The building used to be the Port Alberni Youth Centre and at one time housed youth cadet programs as well as storage for the Jane Austen festival. It has been closed for a number of years.

The Ahousaht First Nation has applied to the City of Port Alberni to build a four-storey affordable housing unit on the site. The Citaapi Mahtii Housing Society would like to demolish the former school building in order to build its proposed housing project.

The city donated the land where the former school sits to the housing society.



