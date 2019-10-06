Handouts at Rosedale Harvest Festival on Oct. 5, 2019 included little baggies containing plastic fetuses and lollipops from the Chilliwack Pregnancy Care Centre. (Facebook)

Abortion goodie bags handed out at Chilliwack harvest festival

Organizers of the Rosedale Harvest Festival acknowledge the toy fetuses may have caused ‘unease’

Parade goers in Chilliwack were shocked to find tiny plastic fetuses in a candy bag being handed out at the Rosedale Harvest Festival by people on the Chilliwack Pregnancy Care Centre float.

Organizers of the event did not apologize to anyone upset by the handouts. They did however acknowledge the material caused “unease” for some and pledged to ensure it would not happen again.

Connie MacLeod posted photos and comments on social media about how “triggering” the plastic fetus baggies were, especially being handed out from a parade float to celebrate the fall harvest.

“How is this allowed at a ‘kid-friendly’ event?” MacLeod wrote. “Regardless of where you stand on the topic of abortion, what parent wants to be talking with their little ones about the ‘butchering of unborn babies’? How does that spread enjoyment for the event?”

She said it was particularly galling that the same organization, run by Chilliwack Pro Life, made a post claiming to be “sensitive” to those who have lost a pregnancy.

“This is so incredibly insensitive to others in a similar situation,” she wrote.

It would been different if it was a booth people could avoid on the parade route.

“But a float in the parade in which they sought out children and families with toy fetuses? That’s disgusting,” MacLeod wrote.

Another parade goer had this to say about the “hurtful” handouts to women: “Had such fun at previous events. But this year they had a group hand out plastic fetuses and lollipops with footprints to children. “Regardless of your stance on that topic, that is not appropriate for a family event. No apologies. Hurtful and insensitive to those who have suffered losses. So disappointed.”

Organizers of the Rosedale Harvest Festival posted on their Facebook page acknowledging the “unease” the packages caused in a thank-you message:

“We understand there were some things distributed in the parade that caused unease.

“We want to reassure everyone that this came unawares to us as well and we hope from here on out to limit the handing out exclusively to candy!”

