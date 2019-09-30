Accident slows traffic on Alberni Highway

Alberni Valley emergency personnel are responding to a motor vehicle accident at the bottom of the Hump by Coombs Country Candy.

Three vehicles were involved, and at least four people were taken to the hospital, according to Alan Boyd, who heard the crash from his front yard and ran to help after calling 911.

Two were extricated from a small car using the jaws of life. The other two vehicles involved were a pickup truck and a van.

Westbound traffic is being diverted down Old Nanaimo Highway. Flaggers are in place, and drivers can expect short delays going eastbound.

More to come…