Accused demonstrated ‘pattern of disregard’ before crash that killed dogwalker: Crown

Anthony Thomas, 27, is charged in the vehicular death of 51-year-old pedestrian Kim Ward, killed in Central Saanich in 2018. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

A Crown prosecutor said Anthony Thomas showed a “pattern of disregard” by ignoring multiple signs that he shouldn’t have continued to drive, before he collided with two pedestrians on Central Saanich Road in 2018.

In Victoria Law Courts on Monday, Crown lawyer Tim Stokes summarized witness testimonies and laid out how precedents set in other cases apply to the trial of Thomas, who faces multiple charges in the vehicular death of 51-year-old Kim Ward and the critical injury of Tracey Ward.

The two sisters were walking their dogs along Central Saanich Road between Mount Newton Cross Road and East Saanich Road, when they were struck. One dog was also killed.

The injuries and death resulting from the collision, Stokes said, came about from Thomas voluntarily continuing to operate his motor vehicle despite warning signs that included falling asleep at the wheel, being involved in a separate minor traffic incident minutes before the fatal collision, and knowing he had voluntarily consumed drugs.

“In light of all of the relevant circumstances, knowing that he had ingested this amount of methamphetamine, ingested alprazolam, knowing that he was having difficulty being attentive to driving – causing minor damage to another vehicle – he ought to have seen the warning signs and thought; a reasonable person would’ve seen these signs and they would’ve taken steps to avoid the risk, the risk being continuing to operate a motor vehicle,” Stokes said.

Thomas “demonstrated a pattern of disregard for the safety of others” by continuing to drive after being alerted to his inattentiveness, Stokes added.

“He ought to have realized that by continuing to drive he was putting himself and others at risk and his failure to respond to those warning signs was a marked departure from the standard of care expected of a reasonable person in Mr. Thomas’ circumstances.”

The trial is expected to continue later this week.

