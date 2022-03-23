Final submissions were Monday in a case against a Comox Valley man charged with a number of offences including attempted murder. Record file photo

Accused sentenced 5.5 years for Island gas station attack

Sentences also include DNA order and lifetime weapons ban

The suspect charged in connection with an attack at a Vancouver Island convenience store has received sentences totalling more than five years.

Hunter Paulin was sentenced in Courtenay Provincial Court on Monday, March 21. Judge Ellen Gordon gave him concurrent sentences totalling four-and-a-half years for charges of aggravated assault and robbery. He also received a one-year consecutive sentence for a firearms offence. Together, the sentences add up to five-and-a-half years. Another charge was stayed.

The sentence also includes a DNA order and a lifetime firearms ban.

He was arrested a few days after the incident and has been in custody, so he was given credit for 588 days time-served. He pleaded guilty to the three charges last September.

“Investigators from the Comox Valley Major Crime Unit have been working diligently since the robbery occurred to gather any available evidence in an effort to solve this crime,” Staff Sgt. Glen Breckon, Major Crime Unit, Comox Valley RCMP, said in a news release at the time.

Paulin, 19 years old at the time of arrest, was charged after a robbery at an Anderton Road Chevron station in Comox. According to a police report, the victim had just locked the store shortly before 1 a.m. and was putting items in her trunk when Paulin approached her with what appeared to be a gun and demanded her valuables. He stole her purse and car keys, while the victim sustained a laceration to her neck during the altercation. Comox Valley put out a call to the public for any tips to help find the suspect.


