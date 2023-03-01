ACRD BYELECTION: Darren DeLuca sets priorities in bid for Area F seat

Four candidates are running for office in Area F (Cherry Creek) in an Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District byelection: Darren DeLuca, Jen Smith, Mike Sparrow and Tom Verbrugge.

Advance polls are open Wednesday, March 1 and Wednesday March 8. General voting day for Cherry Creek residents will be Saturday, March 11. All voting takes place at Cherry Creek Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

DARREN DELUCA –

Cherry Creek residents are faced with increased taxes, increased regulation and big investments necessary for community infrastructure in our water and fire protection. Cherry Creek residents need a representative who will get value for our tax dollars and protect our key services. We deserve a representative that knows and understands how government works, and is ready on day one.

I have lived in Cherry Creek for 30 years, married with three daughters and seven grandkids. I have worked as a realtor for more than 18 years and have been active in guide outfitting for more than 30 years. My experience in the community ranges from Port Authority director to community volunteer. I am known as a leader who doesn’t quit and I have brought value to all of the organizations I have served.

My priorities as Area F director include: (1) To oversee the implementation of the ACRD Bylaws to allow property owners and residents peaceful enjoyment of their homes and property and the efficient delivery of services, (2) support the Cherry Creek Water District as it reviews delivery options for water and fire protection, (3) request a review of the Maplehurst Park project and reprofile the $500,000 budget to walking paths on Cherry Creek Road and Highway 4, (4) protect Cherry Creek taxpayers in the five-year financial budget and aquatic centre plans, (5) be a voice for Cherry Creek with federal and provincial governments on transportation and health care funding.

I look forward to the opportunity to represent the Cherry Creek community. When considering your vote, look for a candidate that knows and understands how government works, and is ready on day one to represent the residents of Cherry Creek. Please support Darren DeLuca for Area F Director.

