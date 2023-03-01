ACRD BYELECTION: Jen Smith seeks vision for Area F directorship

Four candidates are running for office in Area F (Cherry Creek) in an Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District byelection: Darren DeLuca, Jen Smith, Mike Sparrow and Tom Verbrugge.

Advance polls are open Wednesday, March 1 and Wednesday March 8. General voting day for Cherry Creek residents will be Saturday, March 11. All voting takes place at Cherry Creek Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

JEN SMITH —

My name is Jen Smith and I am running for Regional Director of Cherry Creek. I have a degree in social work, and I am a small business owner in Cherry Creek. I am currently a trustee at the Cherry Creek Waterworks District and President of the Parent Advisory Committee (PAC) at John Howitt Elementary School. My family moved to Cherry Creek in 2019 and we decided this was an ideal place to raise our children.

If elected, my priorities for Cherry Creek would be:

– Walking path along Cherry Creek Road

– Initiate maintenance budget for Log Train Trail

– Support water district with new fire hall

– Public parking for Maplehurst Park

– Move aquatic centre from discussion to development

– Add street lights to parts of Cherry Creek Road (four-way to bridge)

When I started volunteering at the Cherry Creek Waterworks District, I quickly learned that Cherry Creek’s boundaries extended farther than I understood. As I reflect on my vision for Cherry Creek, I realize some of my thoughts for the area might not be shared by all residents. With this, I ask residents to reach out to me and help me learn all there is to learn about Cherry Creek. For example, the concerns for residents along Cherry Creek Road may be different than the concerns for residents along the highway or Franklin River Road.

I look forward to learning more about Cherry Creek and the Alberni Valley through my conversations with all of you.

