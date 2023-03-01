ACRD: BYELECTION: Longtime resident Tom Verbrugge runs for Area F

Cherry Creek residents return to polls to decide director; advance polls March 1, 8

Tom Verbrugge is running for director of the Cherry Creek electoral area. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Four candidates are running for office in Area F (Cherry Creek) in an Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District byelection: Darren DeLuca, Jen Smith, Mike Sparrow and Tom Verbrugge.

Advance polls are open Wednesday, March 1 and Wednesday March 8. General voting day for Cherry Creek residents will be Saturday, March 11. All voting takes place at Cherry Creek Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

TOM VERBRUGGE —

I am a candidate in the byelection for Cherry Creek director, and welcome the opportunity to represent the interests of the residents of Cherry Creek and the unique environment and lifestyle of the area.

I was born and raised in the Alberni Valley and grew up on my parents’ potato farm in the Cherry Creek District. Growing up on an active farm as part of a hardworking family, I learned at a young age the value of hard work and commitment. I also gained respect for rural lifestyles. I happily moved back to Cherry Creek in 2014, and now permanently make my home here. I have lived in Cherry Creek for half of my lifetime.

I began working in the logging industry in 1969, and remain slightly active today, operating Derrick the Grapple Yarder on the television program “Big Timber.” In the mid 1990s, my family began to operate a bed and breakfast at Sproat Lake.

In 1997 I started my Christmas Tree Farm, Tom’s Trees at the Alberni Airport, and I can still be found enjoying the Christmas season there as families choose their Christmas tree.

For the past number of years, I have worked in various capacities on the waterfront with Canadian Seafood Processing, working with oysters, salmon, tuna, cod, halibut and prawns.

Some of the local volunteer groups that I have been involved with are the Turtle Habitat Enhancement Society, the Alberni Valley Drag Race Association and the Four Wheel Drive Club.

These groups’ activities have helped me to gain new skills such as developing communication and listening skills, which are important to be an effective director interacting with residents.

I commit myself to listening to the ideas and concerns of the residents, on subjects such as a new swimming pool facility and the Log Train Trail.

