ACRD BYELECTION: Mike Sparrow highlights fire career in bid for Area F seat

Four candidates are running for office in Area F (Cherry Creek) in an Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District byelection: Darren DeLuca, Jen Smith, Mike Sparrow and Tom Verbrugge.

Advance polls are open Wednesday, March 1 and Wednesday March 8. General voting day for Cherry Creek residents will be Saturday, March 11. All voting takes place at Cherry Creek Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

MIKE SPARROW —

The Cherry Creek community is very near and dear to my heart and it is where we raised our family. I am fortunate to have met many great people that live in the community.

For years, I have volunteered my time to improving the community, including maintenance at the community hall, building a playground, installing the community hall sign on Cherry Creek Road and enhancing salmon habitats in Cherry Creek.

I’ve served 30 years as a volunteer firefighter and 12 as Chief for Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Department. I know the intricacies of the water system and fire department. If the residents decide to move to the ACRD as a service area, I will have the knowledge to move these projects forward while ensuring the lowest possible fees for the highest quality water and fire protection.

I will bring fiscal responsibility, hands-on technical expertise and the philosophy and independence of the community to the role of regional director. I believe in letting the people have a say in any large financial decision, whether that is moving to a service area, or deciding on a new arena.

I have talked to beekeepers, exotic animal breeders and those with livestock on land outside of the ALR and am forwarding their concerns with the new bylaw. I have read the new bylaw proposed by the ACRD and will continue to represent Cherry Creek making this document work for the residents, allowing us to continue to enjoy our rural lifestyle that we cherish.

I have met with people that are concerned about the Log Train Trail and how to better utilize this resource to serve the community.

I understand the systems and processes that make Cherry Creek what it is, and I will devote my time to ensuring the people and the community thrive.

