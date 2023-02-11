ACRD celebrates improvements to Beaver Creek’s water system

Representatives from the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District and Koers & Associates Ltd. cut a ribbon at Karen Place to mark the completion of Beaver Creek’s water system improvements on Wednesday, Feb. 8. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) is celebrating the completion of several watermain projects in Beaver Creek that will ensure residents of Beaver Creek see fewer emergency breaks and less water leakage in the future.

The most recent watermain project on Karen Place (completed in 2022) marks five years and $2.3 million of work on the replacement of old and failing watermains in the Beaver Creek Water System.

“We want to celebrate the investment that has been made, as well as the work that has been done,” said ACRD CAO Daniel Sailland during a ribbon cutting at Karen Place on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Other recent projects include upgrades to the lines on Drinkwater Road (2018), the Walker Road and Fayette/Lamarque watermain replacements (2019-22), and the Compton and Georgia Road watermain transfers (2021-22). Together, these projects saw 4,300 metres of waterline replaced with PVC pipes in five years. The engineering and design work was completed by Koers & Associates Engineering Ltd., based out of Parksville.

According to the ACRD, the projects will reduce staff time and costs related to emergency water breaks, which result in service disruption, water loss, property damage and increased costs to customers. The majority of the Beaver Creek Water System was constructed in the 1960s and many of the pipes are reaching the end of their useful life.

Both current Beaver Creek electoral area director Susan Roth and past director John McNabb attended the short ceremony on Wednesday.

“The integrity of our water system is very important, as it’s tied to our drinking water,” said Roth. In the past, she added, Beaver Creek hasn’t always had safe drinking water. “We’re making sure it stays safe.”

Roth said she is looking forward to working with the Beaver Creek Water Committee on future projects and programs that will build on this success.

McNabb said he is especially pleased that the work was completed without the use of government grants. The funding for the projects came from parcel taxes and the ACRD’s development cost charges fund, he said.

“It’s important that we are able to fund our projects when work needs to be done,” said McNabb. “And we don’t owe a dime to anybody. The Beaver Creek Waterworks System is in an enviable position because of staff and because of the work that has been done.”

Although watermain projects aren’t necessarily very exciting, ACRD general manager of community services Jenny Brunn says they are still worth celebrating.

“It’s the stuff you don’t see that’s so important,” she said.



