ACRD ponders waste collection service in rural Alberni Valley areas

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District has a survey online for rural residents

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District is considering adding a roadside waste collection service in the Alberni Valley’s rural areas and is looking for feedback from rural residents.

The service would include organics (food and yard waste), recycling and garbage collection in the four electoral areas of the Alberni Valley (Beaufort, Beaver Creek, Cherry Creek and Sproat Lake).

Currently, the ACRD offers curbside recycling for Beaver Creek, but most rural residents rely on private garbage collection.

“These areas remain largely unserviced and we’d like to engage with residents to understand their level of interest in a coordinated collection program,” said ACRD board chair John Jack. “By introducing organics, along with recycling and garbage pick-up, we can extend the life of our landfill while transforming food and yard waste into reusable compost.”

Residents in these electoral areas are being asked to share their opinions in an online survey. The survey can be found online at www.letsconnectacrd.ca and paper copies are available at the ACRD office (3008 Fifth Avenue in Port Alberni). The survey will be available until Jan. 31, 2022, and those who complete it can enter to win a gift card to a local business or a yard of compost.

The ACRD will also be holding several open houses and an online information session (via Zoom). The schedule is as follows:

– Cherry Creek Hall open house on Tuesday, Jan. 25 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

– Beaver Creek Hall open house on Wednesday, Jan. 26 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

– Online info session on Wednesday, Jan. 26 from noon to 1 p.m.

– Sproat Lake Community Hall open house on Thursday, Jan. 27 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

