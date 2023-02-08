ACRD to host open house for 2023 budget discussions

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) is inviting the public to get involved in budget discussions this year.

The ACRD will be hosting an open house on Monday, Feb. 13 to discuss the 2023-2027 draft financial plan. The open house will take place at Cherry Creek Hall (3720 Moore Rd) from 5-8 p.m., with a presentation on the draft budget at 7 p.m. This open house is a chance for regional district residents to ask questions and make suggestions for the upcoming budget.

The draft budget will be presented to the ACRD board of directors during a committee of the whole meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. The meeting can be livestreamed on the ACRD’s website at www.acrd.bc.ca.

*Note: An ad that ran in the Wednesday, Feb. 8 print edition of the Alberni Valley News had the incorrect date for the open house. It will take place Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.

