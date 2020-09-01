The Alberni-Clayoquot Recycling Depot is located on Third Avenue in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

ACRD works on re-opening plan for Third Avenue recycling depot

Depot has been closed since March due to COVID-19

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) is still working on a re-opening plan for the Third Avenue Recycling Depot, which has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared back in March.

Developing a plan for the depot has been “quite challenging” because of limited staff resources and delays in procuring contractors and materials, says Brenda Sauve, ACRD environmental services coordinator.

READ MORE: Port Alberni recycling depot closed in response to COVID-19

A number of things still need to be completed before the depot re-opens, Sauve wrote in a report to the board, including upgrades to plumbing and washing facilities, staff training, ordering of supplies, new line painting for vehicle parking spaces and defined stations for recycling with sorting tables and signage for each station.

At this time, the re-opening is tentatively rescheduled for Oct. 1, although this could change if the ACRD runs into more delays.

“Our objective is to make sure that we set it up so that it’s safe,” explained manager of operations Jenny Brunn during an ACRD board meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 26. “Especially in the event that we do get a really high spike, we want the site to be safe for not just the public, but also staff. It’s going to be significantly different.”

A minimum of two staff will be on site at all times for safety and operational needs. This means operating hours might be reduced.

While the recycling depot remains closed, the Alberni Valley Landfill accepts Recycle BC materials (packing and printed paper products, glass and other packaging), as well as electronics, paints, lightbulbs and hazardous waste.


Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictCoronavirusRecycling

