The Ross Moore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops remains at 2,600 hectares. (BC Wildfire Services)

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops remains at 2,600 hectares. (BC Wildfire Services)

Additional crews on the way as wildfire outside Kamloops continues to burn

The blaze remains at 2,600 hectares and out of control

BC Wildfire crews are continuing to battle the Ross Moore Lake blaze south of Kamloops.

On Thursday, July 27, fire behaviour remained low on the east side of the wildfire but increased on the west side due to dense fuel in the area. Because of this, the blaze was highly visible from Highway 5 but showed no significant growth. The fire remains at 2,600 hectares and out of control.

Helicopters bucketed the west and south flanks on Thursday, helping reduce fire activity, making battling the fire safer and more effective for ground crews. They will continue to operate into the weekend.

Additionally, some crews battled hot spots in the northeast and southeast corners.

Heavy equipment is going to continue working on the west flank on Friday, July 28 to attempt to make a guard closer to the edge of the fire. Crews will also work on the north end to try and complete a box around the fire. The guard south of the fire is expected to be completed on Friday.

Danger tree assessment is also ongoing.

On Saturday, July 29, 40 more firefighters will be arriving to focus on mop-up and control on the east side of the blaze.

Structure protection crews are working on Edith Lake Road and Long Lake Road.

Evacuations remain in place and there is no threat to the City of Kamloops.

It is expected to reach 30 degrees in Kamloops on Friday with a mix of sun and cloud, 30 per cent chance of showers, and a risk of a thunderstorm. Because of the fire, there is a special air quality statement in effect.

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire is one of 389 active wildfires in B.C. and one of 22 wildfires of note.

READ MORE: Small fire south of UBCO in Kelowna quickly extinguished

READ MORE: Kelowna area ranked 2nd in Canada for total crime

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsKamloopsOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
RCMP looking into whether nearby car fire related to shooting in Richmond

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Bulldogs captain Chase Klassen helps out with a City of Port Alberni skating program. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ Chase Klassen earns Kyle Turris Community Award

False front in response to Bill C-18. (Black Press Media files)
You will be able to still read and rely on local journalism. That’s a fact.

A Port Alberni Black Sheep player makes a long run with the ball deep into the Kelowna Crows’ end of a friendly game in Port Alberni on Friday, July 21, 2023. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Host Black Sheep deny Kelowna Crows victory on rugby road trip

Steve Kurath gets some air during an obstacle course at Alberni Motorsports Park on Saturday, July 22. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Offroad racing action returns to Alberni Motorsports Park