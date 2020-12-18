Adverse weather causes ferry cancellations in Nanaimo, Comox, Campbell River

After sailings cancelled in the morning, B.C. Ferries announces afternoon and evening cancellations

Strong winds have led to a number Friday afternoon sailing cancellations on the Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay and Duke Point-Tsawwassen ferry routes.

According to Friday, Dec. 18 service notices from B.C. Ferries, 3:20 and 5:55 p.m. sailings from Departure Bay terminal and 3:45 and 6:35 p.m. sailings from Horseshoe Bay have been cancelled due to “adverse weather.”

Queen of New Westminster sailings, departing Tsawwassen at 3:15 p.m. and Duke Point at 5:45 p.m., have also been cancelled due to the weather, said B.C. Ferries.

The Coastal Renaissance is also currently being held in dock at Duke Point due to the weather, B.C. Ferries said in a social media post at about 3:30 p.m.

Earlier Friday, B.C. Ferries had cancelled of mid-morning and early-afternoon sailings from both Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay, also due to the weather.

There are also cancellations on smaller routes between Comox-Powell River, Cortes Island-Quadra Island, Campbell River-Quadra Island, Powell River-Texada Island and Hornby Island-Denman Island.

Environment Canada forecasted southeasterly winds at 60 km/h over exposed coastal sections in the Nanaimo area. There is a rainfall warning in effect from Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay and a wind warning in effect from Nanoose Bay to Campbell River.

B.C. Ferries apologized for the inconvenience, but said the decision was made in order to protect passengers and crew.

For the current status of ferries, go here.

