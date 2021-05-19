Basketball nets have been removed at a school closed due to COVID-19 in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Advocates are mounting a campaign to declare a crisis among Canadian youth as children’s hospitals report a staggering rise in the demand for mental health services during the pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Basketball nets have been removed at a school closed due to COVID-19 in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Advocates are mounting a campaign to declare a crisis among Canadian youth as children’s hospitals report a staggering rise in the demand for mental health services during the pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Advocates say Canada’s youth mental health crisis has ‘life and death’ stakes

#CodePink campaign urges action to combat the havoc the pandemic is wreaking on youth

Advocates are mounting a campaign to declare a crisis among Canadian youth as children’s hospitals report a staggering rise in demand for mental health services during the pandemic.

The #CodePink campaign — named after the medical code for a pediatric emergency — is urging federal and provincial authorities to address the struggles young Canadians face between school closures, restrictions on recreational activities and social isolation.

“We have reached a point where there’s no turning back and the implications that kids are experiencing will be felt now and for many years to come,” says Sara Austin, founder and CEO of Children First Canada, which is leading the campaign launched Wednesday.

“It really is incumbent on all of us as adults, and particularly our government leaders, to take the urgent action that’s required to help our children survive.”

Austin says children have “suffered silently” as the COVID-19 crisis has deprived them of opportunities for emotional, social and physical development. But the statistics speak volumes about the pandemic’s impacts on the next generation’s health and wellbeing, she says.

A survey of 14 children’s hospitals suggests that admissions following suicide attempts doubled on average between March 2020 and January 2021 compared to the same period the year before, according to a report by Children’s Healthcare Canada.

The association also finds that children’s hospitals saw a three-fold increase in admissions related to substance use, and admissions for complex eating disorders rose by 63 per cent.

“We’re talking about issues of life and death,” says Austin. “Our future is in jeopardy.”

Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children is among the many children’s health organizations backing the #CodePink campaign’s calls for the safe and swift reopening of schools and recreational facilities and increased investment in youth mental health services.

SickKids president and CEO Dr. Ronald Cohn says the hospital’s in-patient mental health unit has been at roughly 130 per cent capacity for several months, and the emergency room has also seen an influx of patients seeking psychological care.

Cohn notes that hospitals tend to treat the most severe cases, so these numbers only offer a glimpse into the full scope of the youth mental health crisis.

“I don’t think there’s a single child that doesn’t in one way or another deal with the pressures of the pandemic,” says Cohn.

“As we get to the other end of this pandemic, I hope that we are not talking about a generation that is at risk…. It’s just going to require a special focus on really making children a priority.”

—Adina Bresge, The Canadian Press

RELATED: How a year of COVID-19 has impacted our mental health

RELATED: No increase in suicide rate in B.C. during worst of the pandemic, says coroner

Coronavirusmental health

Previous story
‘Protect our poutine’: Quebec dairy group looks to give gooey dish official status
Next story
Alaska cruise ticket sales resumption raises tourism hopes

Just Posted

The Double R Meats sponsorship team pauses for a photo during the Alberni Golf Club’s men’s Stableford tournament on Sunday, May 15. From left are Ted Stewart, Ryan Kramer, Tanner Doucette, Nolan Ward and Dallas Ward (owner of Double R Meats). (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Cody Breuker, Adam Taylor victorious at Alberni Golf Club’s Stableford event

Gerry Fagan writes a weekly golf column from the AGC men’s club

Bella Hall of Port Alberni retained her No. 1 Canadian ranking in U18 hammer throw after a series of competitions on Vancouver Island last week—including one at Bob Dailey Stadium in Port Alberni. (PHOTO COURTESY DARREN WILLIS)
Alberni U18 athlete retains No. 1 ranking in hammer throw

Bella Hall throws solid 56 metres in Island Series events

A painting by Port Alberni artist Robert Hall. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artist exhibits paintings for the month of May

Next exhibit will feature five female artists

Students at John Howitt Elementary School in Port Alberni gathered on Thursday, May 13 to launch their rockets, built entirely from recycled materials. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Students in Port Albern launch for the stars

John Howitt Rocketeers program teaches students about science, engineering

Joseph A. Dandurand is a Kwantlen First Nation writer. (Langley Advance Times File Photo)
Indigenous poet and NYT bestseller to read at Electric Mermaid

Electric Mermaid: Live Reads from Char’s Landing takes place online via Zoom on Friday, May 21

A prowling coyote proved no match for a stray black cat who chased it out of a Port Moody parking lot Friday, May 14. (Twitter/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Little but fierce: Cat spotted chasing off coyote by Port Moody police

The black cat is seen jumping out from under a parked car and running the wild animal out of a vacant lot

RCMP officers stop vehicles at one of the COVID-19 essential travel stops on highways into B.C.’s Lower Mainland. (B.C. RCMP photo)
B.C. RCMP stepping up COVID-19 road checks for long weekend

30 drivers voluntarily turned around last weekend

Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller, right, crashes into the net after being checked as Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom follows the play during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Last-place Canucks end regular season with 6-2 loss to Calgary Flames

Vancouver finishes in basement of NHL’s North Division

Artist’s illustration of the proposed Kitimat LNG facility at Bish Cove near Kitimat. (Kitimat LNG illustration)
Australian energy giant Woodside follows Chevron and bails on LNG project in northwest B.C.

The $30 billion Kitimat LNG project no longer fits into the company’s development plans, says Woodside

(Pxhere)
Pregnant or breastfeeding and got the COVID vaccine? B.C. researchers launch registry

Vaccine myths have led to some hesitation among pregnant people or those trying to conceive

Vessels participate in a mock oil spill exercise Wednesday, May 19, off Galiano Island. (Photo courtesy James MacDonald/Western Canada Marine Response)
Spill response team ‘cleans up’ mock oil spill in the Gulf Islands

Western Canada Marine Response says exercise part of Transport Canada certification program

In this image from video, Demi Lovato performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)
Demi Lovato comes forward as nonbinary in new podcast: ‘I was ignoring my truth’

‘It’s going to take a while for people to get used to’

Carolyn Wells, 46, said she choked on a screw in her Tim Horton’s iced coffee on May 23. Her daughter had to perform the Heimlich maneuver on her. (Submitted)
Woman feels ‘lucky to be alive’ after choking on screw found in Tim Hortons’ coffee

The company says it has apologized to Carolyn Wells, the owner of the store reportedly offered to buy her lunch

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read