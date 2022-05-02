An entomologist collects two female lymantria moths. (Black Press Media file photo)

An entomologist collects two female lymantria moths. (Black Press Media file photo)

Aerial spraying for invasive moth coming this month in 3 Vancouver Island locations

More than 1,500 hectares in Lake Cowichan, Nanaimo, View Royal will be sprayed

Starting this month, B.C.’s Ministry of Forests will spray more than a thousand hectares surrounding View Royal, Lake Cowichan and Nanaimo for the lymantria moth.

Fifty hectares in View Royal, 402 hectares in Lake Cowichan and more than 1,068 hectares in the Nanoose/Lantzville/Nanaimo area will receive four applications of the insecticide Foray 48B to combat the invasive moth species. This application will not change the certification of affected organic farms, B.C.’s Ministry of Forests said in a news release.

The aerial spraying is expected to be completed by early June.

The invasive moth species, formerly known as gypsy moths, are hazardous to food crops including apples and blueberries, and trees including Garry oak, arbutus, red alder, aspen, cottonwood, maple, orchard fruit trees and nut trees.

The population of the lymantria moth in the areas slated for spraying has increased drastically according to 2021 trapping and monitoring data from the province. Egg clusters are typically transported to B.C. on clothes and recreational vehicles from outside the province. Ontario and Quebec also saw moth outbreaks in the past three years, said the ministry.

Six areas of B.C.’s Lower Mainland, where an above-average number of male moths were trapped last year, will also receive spraying.

READ ALSO: 2018: B.C. VIEWS: Polluted logic plagues pesticide bylaws

READ ALSO: Sooke lobbying for ban on non-essential pesticides

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Nanaimo RCMP investigating fire set in house next to the one that exploded
Next story
Six verified candidates vying to lead the Conservative Party of Canada

Just Posted

Wish Puusepp and Chris Pouget, owners of Riverbend Café in Port Aberni, celebrate their award of excellence at the Vancouver Island Real Estate Board (VIREB) Commercial Building awards, April 28, 2022 at the Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort in Parksville. (PHOTO COURTESY RIVERBEND CAFE)
Port Alberni businesses well represented at VIREB Commercial Building Awards

Rocker Sarah Smith will be returning to Char’s Landing for a show on May 7, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Rocker Sarah Smith returns to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Chase Klassen holds onto the puck, pursued by Grizzlies forward Ellis Rickwood. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs name Klassen team captain for 2022-23 season

There were bike riders of all kinds representing the Jumping Slug Community Cyclery in the July 1 parade in 2019. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Port Alberni’s Canada Day committee needs volunteers if July 1 event is to be successful