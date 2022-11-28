This age-progression sketch shows what Emma Fillipoff could look like today. (Courtesy of VicPD)

This age-progression sketch shows what Emma Fillipoff could look like today. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Age-progression sketch of missing Emma Fillipoff released ahead of 10-year anniversary

The sketch shows what she could look like a decade after her disappearance in Victoria

The Victoria Police Department has released an age-progression sketch of Emma Fillipoff, who went missing 10 years ago.

The image is meant to represent what Fillipoff, who went missing on Nov. 28, 2012, might look like at age 36.

Her mother hopes this sketch and the anniversary of her disappearance will stir up some new information.

In a statement, VicPD said the age progression is intended to reflect the uncertainty of Fillipoff’s lifestyle at the time of her disappearance.

“For Emma, specifically, we didn’t know if she may be unhoused, or if she is living a happy and healthy lifestyle in another location,” VicPD said in a statement. “With such a range of variables, the artist’s goal is to capture the essence of the person they are depicting, but also aging them appropriately.”

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Tips specific to this case can also be submitted at helpfindemmafillipoff.com.

READ MORE: Film preview about missing Victoria woman, Emma Fillipoff, set to debut 10 years later

@HLFerguson
hollie.ferguson@vicnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Missing womanVicPD

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Aid group with Canadian funding leads mission to deliver medical supplies in Ukraine
Next story
B.C. opens doors to more internationally-trained doctors with new changes

Just Posted

Port Alberni RCMP released this surveillance footage of a suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven store on Sunday, Nov. 27. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni RCMP seek suspect in armed 7-Eleven robbery

Crews install a cantilever along Hwy. 4 in August 2022. (BC Ministry of transportation and infrastructure photo)
Province promises Tofino-Ucluelet highway will open to two-way traffic in early 2023

Pat Rogers has lived the history of the Alberni Valley since she moved here as a child, like the Golden Stairs and the brick bank building Uptown. (ORLANDO DELANO/ Special to the AV News)
VALLEY SENIORS: A city’s elders are a community’s memory keepers

Canada’s Scott Kennedy, left, and El Salvador’s Nelson Bonilla compete for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about world cup soccer?

Pop-up banner image