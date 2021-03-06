Air ambulance called for motor vehicle incident near Port Alberni

At least one person has been transported to hospital via air ambulance following a motor vehicle collision on Cherry Creek Road around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Neighbours said the incident occurred on Cherry Creek Road near Owen Road. An air ambulance landed in the field at the First Baptist Church and a patient was transferred from ground ambulance to the helicopter.

Cherry Creek Road had been closed for a time afterward as collision analysis and reconstruction was conducted by emergency personnel.

More to come…

AccidentsAlberni-Clayoquot Regional District