Air ambulance called to serious crash on the Island Highway in Nanoose Bay

Nanoose fire department says traffic is stopped to set up a helicopter landing zone

Traffic backed up on the Island Highway at the rest stop in Nanoose Bay. (Drive B.C. photo)

UPDATE: The incident has now been cleared and traffic is flowing in both directions.

PREVIOUSLY POSTED: An air ambulance has been called out to a serious crash on the Island Highway in Nanoose Bay, stopping traffic in both directions.

Nanoose Volunteer Fire Department posted on social media that a motor vehicle incident on the Nanoose Flats has stopped all highway traffic to set up a helicopter landing zone.

Drive B.C. posted on social media about “reports of a brief closure in Nanoose Bay for emergency crews,” and advised drivers to expect delays in the area.

More to come.

