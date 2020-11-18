Air ambulance called to serious crash on the Island Highway in Nanoose Bay

UPDATE: The incident has now been cleared and traffic is flowing in both directions.
PREVIOUSLY POSTED: An air ambulance has been called out to a serious crash on the Island Highway in Nanoose Bay, stopping traffic in both directions.
Nanoose Volunteer Fire Department posted on social media that a motor vehicle incident on the Nanoose Flats has stopped all highway traffic to set up a helicopter landing zone.
Drive B.C. posted on social media about “reports of a brief closure in Nanoose Bay for emergency crews,” and advised drivers to expect delays in the area.
More to come.
editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter