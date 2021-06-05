Air ambulance dispatched, but not needed, after head-on collision in Whiskey Creek

The scene of a head-on collision in Whiskey Creek on Thursday, June 3. Police confirmed that both vehicles were occupied by only the drivers, and both sustained apparent minor injuries. (Facebook photo)

A BC Ambulance helicopter dispatched on Thursday afternoon to a motor-vehicle collision was not needed.

At approximately 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, Oceanside RCMP attended a two-vehicle collision along Highway 4 near Carson Road in Whiskey Creek.

Cpl. Jason Racz with Oceanside RCMP noted that both fire rescue and BC Ambulance crews attended the scene as well.

On arrival, Racz stated police were advised that a blue Dodge Caravan crossed the centre line of the highway and stuck a red Pontiac Vibe in a head-on collision.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies from injuries sustained in highway collision near Hilliers

“The collision resulted in significant damage to both vehicles, rendering them inoperable and leaving one driver briefly trapped in their vehicle, requiring extraction by first responders,” wrote Racz in an email to PQB News.

The driver of the blue Dodge Caravan reportedly attempted to leave the scene prior to police arriving, but was prevented from doing so by bystanders.

Both the Caravan and the Vibe were occupied by only the drivers and both sustained minor injuries.

Racz confirmed that although an air ambulance was pre-emptively dispatched and not needed, only one driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The incident remains under investigation.

mandy.moraes@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

car crashParksvillequalicum beachRCMP