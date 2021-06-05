The scene of a head-on collision in Whiskey Creek on Thursday, June 3. Police confirmed that both vehicles were occupied by only the drivers, and both sustained apparent minor injuries. (Facebook photo)

The scene of a head-on collision in Whiskey Creek on Thursday, June 3. Police confirmed that both vehicles were occupied by only the drivers, and both sustained apparent minor injuries. (Facebook photo)

Air ambulance dispatched, but not needed, after head-on collision in Whiskey Creek

Both drivers sustained only minor injuries

A BC Ambulance helicopter dispatched on Thursday afternoon to a motor-vehicle collision was not needed.

At approximately 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, Oceanside RCMP attended a two-vehicle collision along Highway 4 near Carson Road in Whiskey Creek.

Cpl. Jason Racz with Oceanside RCMP noted that both fire rescue and BC Ambulance crews attended the scene as well.

On arrival, Racz stated police were advised that a blue Dodge Caravan crossed the centre line of the highway and stuck a red Pontiac Vibe in a head-on collision.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies from injuries sustained in highway collision near Hilliers

“The collision resulted in significant damage to both vehicles, rendering them inoperable and leaving one driver briefly trapped in their vehicle, requiring extraction by first responders,” wrote Racz in an email to PQB News.

The driver of the blue Dodge Caravan reportedly attempted to leave the scene prior to police arriving, but was prevented from doing so by bystanders.

Both the Caravan and the Vibe were occupied by only the drivers and both sustained minor injuries.

Racz confirmed that although an air ambulance was pre-emptively dispatched and not needed, only one driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The incident remains under investigation.

mandy.moraes@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

car crashParksvillequalicum beachRCMP

Previous story
Island first nation asks for healing centre at site of former residential school

Just Posted

‘Strength from Within’ is a sculpture by artist Connie Watts that stands next to the Tseshaht Longhouse, on the site of the former Alberni Indian Residential School (AIRS). It commemorates survivors and those who did not make it home. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Island first nation asks for healing centre at site of former residential school

MP Gord Johns supports Tseshaht First Nation’s request

Chantel Moore is shown in this undated photo posted on a GoFundMe memorial page, Support for family of Chantel Moore. For Martha Martin a year has done nothing to ease the pain of learning her daughter, Chantel Moore, was shot and killed by a police officer in Edmundston, New Brunswick. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, GoFundMe *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Mother still seeking answers a year after Chantel Moore killed by N.B. police

Vancouver Island indigenous woman shot by police during a wellness check

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Jacob Bosse beats a defender in a race to the puck during a game against the Surrey Eagles in 2019. Bosse was traded to the Alberta Junior Hockey League in February 2021. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs add versatile forward from AJHL

Ethan Leyer is committed to play NCAA hockey with St. Cloud State University

Founder and operations manager of the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre, Robin Campbell, shows a rare white raven being nursed back to health. (Michael Briones photo)
Rare white raven, 2 orphaned bear cubs cared for at Errington wildlife rescue centre

Animal care technicians ‘hoping for the best’ for juvenile bird

The scene of a head-on collision in Whiskey Creek on Thursday, June 3. Police confirmed that both vehicles were occupied by only the drivers, and both sustained apparent minor injuries. (Facebook photo)
Air ambulance dispatched, but not needed, after head-on collision in Whiskey Creek

Both drivers sustained only minor injuries

A group of Coquitlam golfers was interrupted on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, by a black bear who bit a player's ball and tossed it back towards the group. (Screen grab/Mark Pettie)
VIDEO: ‘Seriously annoyed’ black bear tosses ball, interrupts B.C. golfers

‘If the bears are chasing golf balls at least they are not chasing golfers,’ says Sgt. Todd Hunter, a B.C. conservation officer

Karen Page knits at the Sardis Library while holding her daughter Rosalie during Worldwide Knit in Public Day on June 17, 2015 in Chilliwack. Saturday, June 12, 2021 is Worldwide Knit in Public Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of June 6 to 12

Worldwide Knit in Public Day, Cancer Survivors’ Day and VCR Day all coming up this week

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) saves the tip from Winnipeg Jets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois (13) as Ben Chiarot (8) defends during first period NHL playoff action in Winnipeg on Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Carey Price makes 30 saves, Canadiens blank Jets 1-0 to head home with 2-0 series lead

NHL playoffs: Game 3 goes Sunday in Montreal

Photos of Mona Wang, the injuries she sustained and a still from surveillance footage of Const. Lacey Browning pushing her head into the ground with a boot. (Contributed)
Settlement reached in UBCO wellness check between Kelowna RCMP, Mona Wang

Mona Wang sued the RCMP after a rough wellness check in January 2020

News Bulletin file photo
Missing woman’s body found in downtown Nanaimo

RCMP have notified family members about death of Amy Watts, who was 27

Lineup for a target-community COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Surrey, May 28, 2021. (Peace Arch News)
B.C. COVID-19 clinics busier as second-dose rollout gets going

183 new cases Friday, one new outbreak at Kelowna General

The Senate of Canada building and Senate Chamber are pictured in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Forced and coerced sterilization of Indigenous women ongoing, Senate report reveals

A Senate committee on human rights says it is aware of a case as recently as 2019

ICBC’s new fairness officer will make recommendations to resolve customer complaints and improve the decision-making process. (file)
Fairness officer role approved as ICBC launches enhanced care auto insurance

New position is expected to be in place by the end of the year

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read