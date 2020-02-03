FILE – An Air Canada jet takes off from Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Thursday, March 8, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Air Canada flight due to make emergency landing in Madrid

Madrid residents posted videos online showing a plane flying unusually low

Spain’s port operator AENA says that an Air Canada Boeing 767 aircraft is to make an emergency landing at the airport in Madrid Monday after reporting technical problems.

The Toronto-bound flight AC837 departed from the Adolfo Suárez-Barajas international airport earlier in the day.

An AENA spokeswoman said that the airline had requested a slot for an emergency landing some 30 minutes after the takeoff. The official, who was not authorized to be named in media reports, said the she couldn’t elaborate.

Spain’s main union of pilot workers, SEPLA, said in a tweet that the plane lost some pieces of its landing gear during takeoff and that the aircraft needs to fly in circles to burn off fuel before landing.

Citing airport sources, Spain’s El Mundo newspaper reported that the plane is carrying 130 passengers and that it lost a wheel during takeoff.

Madrid residents posted videos online showing a plane flying unusually low over the Spanish capital’s centre and suburbs.

Aritz Parra, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Climate activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Next story
Searching Sun Peaks for missing 14-year-old snowboarder

Just Posted

Alberni wrestlers see success on home turf

ADSS Juvenile Boys place second overall at 37th annual Invitational

Storm leaves Bamfield travellers stranded on either side of washed out gravel road

Gravel road washes out, stranding people in west coast community; floods low-lying Alberni areas

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs lose three games in three days

BCHL playoff tickets now available

Bamfield Road closed, flood warning issued for western Vancouver Island

Alberni Valley Landfill closed due to powerlines down on Landfill Road

Port Alberni moves closer to Third Avenue beautification project

Preferred option carries minimum $1-million price tag, would promote pedestrian and bicycle traffic

Two young men found dead, third still missing in Sooke

The three men were last seen at a home in Sooke on Friday night around 11 p.m

Contractors, unions in court against B.C.’s union-only construction

Highway 1, Pattullo Bridge, Broadway subway hiring restricted

Dog rescued in Maple Ridge after getting swept into fast-flowing culvert

Owner calls his dog’s survival ‘a miracle’

B.C. dad appeals court ruling preventing his five kids from taking bus alone

Adrian Cook has argued his kids can take the bus alone

Searching Sun Peaks for missing 14-year-old snowboarder

Carson Hadwin took a shuttle to Sun Peaks on Sunday, Feb. 2 but did not catch the shuttle home

Air Canada flight due to make emergency landing in Madrid

Madrid residents posted videos online showing a plane flying unusually low

Climate activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

The teen has encouraged students to skip school to join protests demanding faster action on climate change

Weekly earnings on the rise in B.C., but remain behind the rest of Canada

Non-farm payroll employees in British Columbia earned an average of $1,011 per week in November 2019

Canadian evacuees from China to be quarantined at Ontario military base

The number of Canadians who want to flee the Chinese province afflicted by the virus climbed to 325

Most Read