Environment Canada issued an air quality warning for Vancouver Island residents Sunday (Oct. 16) afternoon. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Air quality warning continues under smokey skies for Vancouver Island

Wildfire smoke from Washington may be in the air for 24 to 48 hours

Smoke is in the air for Vancouver Island residents with Environment Canada continuing an air quality warning first issued Sunday (Oct. 16).

Wildfires burning in Washington are behind the warning, with Environment Canada saying smoky conditions may be in place for the next 24 to 48 hours.

A warning was already in place for the Vancouver area and is also now in place for the Fraser Valley and Peace River area.

Langford Fire Chief Chris Aubrey said the department had been called multiple times by concerned residents but said there are no wildfires in the Langford area or Greater Victoria. Rather, the smoke has drifted over the Island from wildfires burning in Washington.

“Who would have thought that we’d be dealing with wildfire smoke in October?”

Environment Canada warned that the smoke may impact some people’s health, especially older adults, children, pregnant woman and those with pre-existing health conditions and COVID-19.

It is also forecasting rain by Friday, ending the extended and unusual warm and dry conditions that have blanketed the Island and the much of the province for weeks.

