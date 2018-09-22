Airline has ‘close call’ with drone while en route to B.C. airport

Jazz Aviation reported the drone sighting near Vancouver to the RCMP and Transport Canada

A Jazz Aviation flight crew found themselves flying in the vicinity of a large drone while arriving into Vancouver this week.

The airliner was inbound from Saskatoon Tuesday, flying at roughly 7,000 feet when the drone was spotted. It is illegal for drones to be flown higher than 300 feet, or 90 metres, under Transport Canada regulations.

A spokesperson with the airline said the crew did not have to take any “evasive action” but did report the sighting to Richmond RCMP and Transport Canada.

READ MORE: Transport Canada eases drone regulations

Transport Canada’s regulations also restrict drones or other unmanned aerial vehicles to stay at least 30 metres away from vehicles, vessels or members of the public, and 5.6 kilometres away from airports.

