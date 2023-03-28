The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District office is located in Port Alberni. NEWS FILE PHOTO

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District office is located in Port Alberni. NEWS FILE PHOTO

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District adopts 2023 budget

Plan includes a tax increase of 9.84 percent

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) has adopted its financial plan for 2023-2027.

The plan includes a tax increase of 9.84 per cent, with approximately $13.4 million budgeted for capital projects. Approximately 67 per cent of the funds for these projects will come from grant funding.

The tax increase is spread out in different ways across the ACRD. Sproat Lake will see the highest tax increase in the Alberni Valley, with an estimated $80.05 increase on the average household over the prior year. Cherry Creek is the electoral area with the lowest increase, at $22.59. Beaver Creek will see a $55.26 increase, while Beaufort will see a $43.50 increase.

The financial plan was adopted at the regular board meeting on March 22.

“It is never easy to bring forward a financial plan that includes tax increases to the areas we serve,” said ACRD board chair John Jack. “This budget was subject of significant deliberation, and I believe it effectively meets the many changing needs within the region. Our plan will also lead to some much-needed improvements to services and resources, which will benefit all residents of our region.”

Some of these changes include increased resources for fire departments, a zoning bylaw and Official Community Plan (OCP) review for electoral areas and community engagement in the Alberni Valley for a new aquatics facility.

The full proposed budget can be found on the ACRD’s website at www.acrd.bc.ca.

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Grocery money, clean tech tax breaks expected in federal budget Tuesday
Next story
PODCAST: BOSS, Building Offsite Sustainable Systems

Just Posted

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District office is located in Port Alberni. NEWS FILE PHOTO
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District adopts 2023 budget

The Port Alberni Black Sheep are the 2023 Times Colonist Cup champions. (PHOTO COURTESY TANYA SHANNON)
Port Alberni Black Sheep are TC Cup champions

In 2015, young volunteers Casey Greggain, left, and Rod Gledhill attach the refurbished bell onto its place of pride on the Two Spot locomotive. (DAVID HOOPER PHOTO)
Iconic brass bell stolen from Two Spot locomotive in Port Alberni

Peter Paul Van Camp will be the featured reader at the next Electric Mermaid Live Reads at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Live reading event in Port Alberni features rhymester Peter Paul Van Camp

Pop-up banner image