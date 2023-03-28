Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District adopts 2023 budget

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) has adopted its financial plan for 2023-2027.

The plan includes a tax increase of 9.84 per cent, with approximately $13.4 million budgeted for capital projects. Approximately 67 per cent of the funds for these projects will come from grant funding.

The tax increase is spread out in different ways across the ACRD. Sproat Lake will see the highest tax increase in the Alberni Valley, with an estimated $80.05 increase on the average household over the prior year. Cherry Creek is the electoral area with the lowest increase, at $22.59. Beaver Creek will see a $55.26 increase, while Beaufort will see a $43.50 increase.

The financial plan was adopted at the regular board meeting on March 22.

“It is never easy to bring forward a financial plan that includes tax increases to the areas we serve,” said ACRD board chair John Jack. “This budget was subject of significant deliberation, and I believe it effectively meets the many changing needs within the region. Our plan will also lead to some much-needed improvements to services and resources, which will benefit all residents of our region.”

Some of these changes include increased resources for fire departments, a zoning bylaw and Official Community Plan (OCP) review for electoral areas and community engagement in the Alberni Valley for a new aquatics facility.

The full proposed budget can be found on the ACRD’s website at www.acrd.bc.ca.

