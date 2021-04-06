NEWS FILE PHOTO

NEWS FILE PHOTO

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District adopts first-ever strategic plan

ACRD adopts budget in same meeting

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) board of directors adopted the regional district’s first-ever full strategic plan during a board meeting on March 24.

“The first of its kind for the ACRD, this document sets out our collective priorities in the context of what has come before, who we are now, where we work and live, and what we want to become and achieve in the coming years,” said chairperson John Jack in a press release.

The strategic plan sets out priorities for the years of 2021-2024. These priorities include:

1. The economy and COVID-19 recovery

2. Communications and engagement with communities

3. Management of new and existing infrastructure

4. Emergency management

5. Partnerships and alignment

Jack explained during the March 24 meeting that, aside from COVID-19, the strategic plan focuses on “more or less” two things: ensuring that electoral areas and their directors have a voice in the decisions that are made, and working together on common causes.

“We can work together in ways that create value over and above the sum of its parts,” said Jack.

During the same meeting, the ACRD board of directors also adopted the 2021-2025 financial plan. The plan is applied differently in each electoral area—some areas will see increases, while others will see decreases.

The proposed budget includes $70,000 this year for a feasibility study for a new regional aquatic centre. The ACRD will be requesting a $30,000 contribution from the City of Port Alberni to support this feasibility study.

“This budget will be used to engage the Alberni Valley communities to undertake an informed conversation to determine the future needs for an aquatic facility,” the budget states.

Both documents can be viewed on the regional district’s website at www.acrd.bc.ca.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Most kids with serious inflammatory illness had mild COVID-19
Next story
COVID-19 conspiracy theories persist by providing false sense of empowerment: experts

Just Posted

NEWS FILE PHOTO
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District adopts first-ever strategic plan

ACRD adopts budget in same meeting

Frank Ludwig in the control room of his home studio. (Photo submitted)
The Day They Closed The Old Mill Down in song

Former member of Trooper captures the essence of small town struggles and triumphs

Members of the Alberni Valley Wrestling Club gather via Zoom to celebrate the 2021 graduates. (ZOOM SCREENSHOT)
Alberni Valley Wrestling Club celebrates 2021 graduates

Despite COVID-19, wrestling club was still able to gather virtually

Bob Watson adds a flower to the cross on Sunday at the Alberni Valley Christian Reformed Church on Roger Street. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Churches celebrate Easter despite closed doors in Port Alberni

Alberni Valley Christian Reformed Church offered socially distanced way to celebrate

Author Jessica Brody of Portland, Oregon will be the keynote speaker at the 2021 BC Writers’ Summit. (PHOTO BY BRIAN BRAFF)
Portland author headlines B.C. online writers’ summit

Jessica Brody has 20 young adult novels, film and TV options to her credit

A cross made out of hockey sticks at a makeshift memorial is silhouetted against the setting sun at the intersection of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., on Monday, April, 9, 2018. A virtual tribute is planned to mark the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Humboldt Broncos team to be honoured on third anniversary of fatal bus crash

16 people died and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer ran a stop sign into the path of the hockey team’s bus

An old growth cedar stands in a cut-block within the Caycuse Valley. (Submitted)
Protesters defy court order, stage Easter weekend logging blockades near Cowichan Lake

Group says members willing to risk arrest to save old growth forest near Caycuse, Fairy Creek

Kevin, the famous friendly Penticton goose, in the background with his new friend seen visiting and enjoying the weather on Easter Monday. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Penticton’s favourite goose has a girlfriend

The pair have been seen together for the past couple weeks

The BCPA launched a petition this March, calling the provincial government to include psychologists in the list of eligible providers through MSP billing for consultation and psychotherapy. (Black Press file)
B.C. psychologists petition government for more mental health coverage under MSP

B.C. Psychological Association says current covered programs fail to meet the demand of British Columbians

Carsyn Peters of Loon Lake, wearing the helmet that saved her and her cat Felix from a bald eagle attack last month. (Photo credit: Leanne Peters)
PAW Patrol to the rescue: Dollar store helmet saves two-year-old from eagle attack

When an eagle went after Carsyn Peters’ cat, the two-year-old and her helmet got in the way

Young salmon are released after being grown in a hatchery. (Pacific Salmon Foundation)
Judge grants injunction to restock two B.C. salmon farms

1.2 million hatchery fish about to be euthanized

Alberta RCMP arrested Surrey woman Alexandra Beckow in March after she allegedly scammed people out of more than $250,000. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. woman arrested for selling fraudulent travel vouchers

Police say Surrey woman defrauded victims out of more than $250K

Haddo Peak in Banff National Park is seen in an undated handout photo. A skier from Alberta has died in an avalanche while he and another skier were on a mountain in Banff National Park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Parks Canada, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Skier dies in avalanche on mountain in Banff National Park

One skier managed to escape, but the second was swept away and killed in the slide

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read