Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District adopts first-ever strategic plan

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) board of directors adopted the regional district’s first-ever full strategic plan during a board meeting on March 24.

“The first of its kind for the ACRD, this document sets out our collective priorities in the context of what has come before, who we are now, where we work and live, and what we want to become and achieve in the coming years,” said chairperson John Jack in a press release.

The strategic plan sets out priorities for the years of 2021-2024. These priorities include:

1. The economy and COVID-19 recovery

2. Communications and engagement with communities

3. Management of new and existing infrastructure

4. Emergency management

5. Partnerships and alignment

Jack explained during the March 24 meeting that, aside from COVID-19, the strategic plan focuses on “more or less” two things: ensuring that electoral areas and their directors have a voice in the decisions that are made, and working together on common causes.

“We can work together in ways that create value over and above the sum of its parts,” said Jack.

During the same meeting, the ACRD board of directors also adopted the 2021-2025 financial plan. The plan is applied differently in each electoral area—some areas will see increases, while others will see decreases.

The proposed budget includes $70,000 this year for a feasibility study for a new regional aquatic centre. The ACRD will be requesting a $30,000 contribution from the City of Port Alberni to support this feasibility study.

“This budget will be used to engage the Alberni Valley communities to undertake an informed conversation to determine the future needs for an aquatic facility,” the budget states.

Both documents can be viewed on the regional district’s website at www.acrd.bc.ca.



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District