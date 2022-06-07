A trio of aircraft visiting from Vernon stop at the Alberni Valley Regional Airport on Friday, April 16 to refuel before heading to Tofino for a sightseeing flight. Aircraft in the background are all parked in front of Coulson Aviation. (BILL MCLEOD/Special to the News)

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District, Alberni Flying Club host airport open house

June 12 event offers public first official post-COVID-19 glimpse of expansion

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District and Alberni Flying Club have planned an open house at the A.V. Regional Airport for this Sunday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will also serve as a dedication for the airport expansion; the celebration was delayed for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event kicks off officially at 10:30 a.m. with a First Nations welcome, some speeches from MP Gord Johns and MLA Josie Osborne and possibly a para-drop by SkyDive Vancouver Island. There will be activities for kids, including a flight simulator; food trucks on site; a special display of a Hawker Typhoon vintage warplane and the Port Alberni pilots that flew that type of aircraft in the Second World War; a C-130 on display.

The flying club historically holds an open house in June, and this year the ACRD wanted to add some events to highlight the airport.

“It’s to showcase aviation to the public, especially youth looking at a career in aviation,” said flying club president Darren Hansen. “It gives them an opportunity to be with pilots out there and be able to talk to them.”

Hansen is hoping members of the Beaufort Air Cadet Squadron from Qualicum Beach will be at the open house to talk about their program.

Coulson Aviation will have aircraft on display at their hangar, at the far end of the airport. Access will be via the airport terminal.

For more information about the open house, visit the event Facebook page, AVRA Open House—Alberni Valley Regional Airport Open House and Dedication.


