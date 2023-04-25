Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District deadlocked over plans for Sproat Lake Landing

A controversial development at Sproat Lake Landing left the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) board deadlocked in a tie earlier this month.

Directors debated the development during a board meeting on Wednesday, April 12, but could not come to a decision about the application, which would include an amendment of the Sproat Lake Official Community Plan (OCP) and a zoning amendment.

The property owners of Sproat Lake Landing on Lakeshore Road are applying to rezone a portion of the property from rural district to tourist commercial district in order to accommodate up to 15 cottage-style accommodation units as an extension of the existing hotel, restaurant and retail store café complex.

The portion of the property to be rezoned is located on an upland portion of the property, accessed off Lakeshore Road south of the Weiner Creek Bridge.

The controversial application has already been through two public hearings, the second of which on March 27 lasted more than three hours. A total of 28 letters were submitted to the public hearing in opposition to the development, as well as a petition letter against the development with three signatures. Seventeen letters were submitted in support of the development.

However, Sproat Lake director Penny Cote said on April 12 that she does not believe most of these letters of support came from residents of Sproat Lake.

“The community has come forward with some, in my opinion, very valid concerns regarding the environment, sewage, concerns about future subdivision,” said Cote. “The density increase is very significant and would very much impact the community.”

Cote said that nearby residents have “valid” concerns, including safety of the community’s drinking water and the environmental impact from the added boat traffic and pollution on the estuary. The biggest concern, said Cote, seems to be the density of the application in an ecologically sensitive area.

However, Beaufort director Fred Boyko pointed out that the owners have already revised their rezoning application, reducing the number of cottages from 20 down to 15. He said defeating the motion would send a message about future economic development in the area.

Beaver Creek director Susan Roth added that the development “is in keeping with the other commercial properties in the area” and pointed out that Sproat Lake’s OCP does support tourist accommodation expansion in “the West Bay area.”

Bamfield director Bob Beckett disagreed, stating that the OCP clearly marks the piece of property as residential. He added that he was disappointed to see “a lack of appropriate consultation” between the property owners and the neighbours.

“I really am concerned about the value of the OCP and how that speaks to the community,” said Beckett. “There seems to be no middle ground at this time.”

A motion to deny the application was deadlocked 3-3, and a motion to approve the application received the same response. A tie means a motion is defeated. Only electoral area directors were eligible to vote on the development.

Cote expressed her frustration with the results of the vote, stating that she wants to see more tourism in Sproat Lake, but feels that this is the wrong development in the wrong location.

“It’s our job to make sure they’re put in the right place and that those unintended consequences are not going to affect the communities we were elected to represent,” she said. “The community of Sproat Lake has spoken. The residents that live there, this is their official community plan. This is what they have decided. I really don’t think that directors sitting at this table should be making a decision around a change like this.”

The regional district’s CAO Daniel Sailland says ACRD staff will take the development application back to the drawing board and have a discussion with the property owners to determine how they can move forward.

Board chair John Jack noted on April 12 that the controversy could have been avoided if there had been clearer communication between the property owners and neighbours.

“Proponents in the future should be thinking about not just speaking to applications, but creating a relationship with the community that they are trying to build in,” he said.



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

