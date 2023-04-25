The Echo 67 Aquatic Centre is nearing the end of its service life, and many people in Port Alberni want to see a new pool. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Echo 67 Aquatic Centre is nearing the end of its service life, and many people in Port Alberni want to see a new pool. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District launches survey for new pool

Regional district working on replacement of Echo Aquatic Centre

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) has launched a survey for a new pool.

The regional district has started working on the replacement of the almost 57-year-old Echo Aquatic Centre, starting with an Aquatic Feasibility Study overseen by an advisory committee. The first phase of this project will involve discussions about the community’s current pool uses and perceived future needs.

While the City of Port Alberni previously conducted a study for a new pool back in 2011, this study is now more than 10 years old and is considered no longer relevant due to changes in cost and community size.

A 10-minute public survey was launched on April 21, with questions about how often residents currently use the pool and what they would like to see in a new pool. As of Monday, April 24, the poll had garnered almost 400 responses.

The survey is available online at www.letsconnectacrd.ca. It will remain open until May 29, 2023.

For questions and comments, email aquatics@acrd.bc.ca.

Port Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BC United questions Site C proposal to leave behind debris in Peace River
Next story
PODCAST: Special Guest Bryan Baeumler – Value of Working with the Pros

Just Posted

The Echo 67 Aquatic Centre is nearing the end of its service life, and many people in Port Alberni want to see a new pool. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District launches survey for new pool

CLEANING UP THE EARTH Volunteers with the Port Alberni Rotary Club helped to clean up the streets of Port Alberni to mark Earth Day on Saturday, April 22. They filled up this Nicklin Waste Disposal dumpster with 580 kg of garbage. For more about community cleanups, see page A7. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni cleans up for Earth Day

At age 99, Mary Haggard is an outgoing and active senior in Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
VALLEY SENIORS: Mary Haggard shares stories from a meaningful life

Alberni Valley Bulldogs Chase Klassen, left, and Brady McIsaac dig for the puck deep in the Surrey Eagles zone late in the third period of Game 6 of the BC Hockey League Coastal Conference semifinal, Sunday, April 23, 2023. The Bulldogs won 7-1 to force Game 7. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs force Game 7 in semifinal with 7-1 win over Surrey Eagles