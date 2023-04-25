Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District launches survey for new pool

The Echo 67 Aquatic Centre is nearing the end of its service life, and many people in Port Alberni want to see a new pool. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) has launched a survey for a new pool.

The regional district has started working on the replacement of the almost 57-year-old Echo Aquatic Centre, starting with an Aquatic Feasibility Study overseen by an advisory committee. The first phase of this project will involve discussions about the community’s current pool uses and perceived future needs.

While the City of Port Alberni previously conducted a study for a new pool back in 2011, this study is now more than 10 years old and is considered no longer relevant due to changes in cost and community size.

A 10-minute public survey was launched on April 21, with questions about how often residents currently use the pool and what they would like to see in a new pool. As of Monday, April 24, the poll had garnered almost 400 responses.

The survey is available online at www.letsconnectacrd.ca. It will remain open until May 29, 2023.

For questions and comments, email aquatics@acrd.bc.ca.

Port Alberni