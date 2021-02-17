Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District, Salvation Army sign MOU

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District will be entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Salvation Army to provide emergency support services in the Alberni Valley.

The ACRD board gave authorization for this MOU during a board meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Back in 2020, the ACRD, City of Port Alberni and CUPE Local 118 entered into a secondment agreement to allow for the development and coordination of an Emergency Support Services Program within the Alberni Valley.

This program coordinates the temporary delivery of resources and services to those who have been displaced from their home due to an emergency or disaster.

Services provided by the Salvation Army include food, clothing, group lodging and reception centre support, emotional support, counselling and chaplaincy.

“The MOU with Salvation Army is probably one of many to come,” explained protective services manager Heather Zenner during Wednesday’s board meeting. “We want to partner with other agencies in the community who want to support the emergency program. Salvation Army has been a very strong part of the COVID response in the community. We just want to formalize their involvement with our emergency program and we want to acknowledge their efforts.”

A review of the MOU will occur every two years.

Board member Sharie Minions recused herself from the discussion and decision on Wednesday because her husband, Colin Minions, holds a position with the Salvation Army.



