Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District sets date for byelection

Cherry Creek voters will go back to the polls in March

A date has been set for the Cherry Creek byelection in the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD).

The new election will take place on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

In the 2022 municipal election, Area F (Cherry Creek) candidate Mike Sparrow won the race against his opponent, Darren DeLuca, by only four votes. A review of the voting book following the election showed that some voter registration forms were not filled in correctly, which could affect the results of the close race.

The B.C. Supreme Court declared the election invalid in November, which means the ACRD is now required to hold a new election.

The ACRD board appointed Wendy Thomson as the Chief Election Officer and Jenny Brunn as the Deputy Chief Election Officer during a special meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 21, which means the ACRD now has 80 days to hold an election.

The nomination period for candidates will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 and will close at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. Information about the nomination process will be posted on the ACRD’s website at www.acrd.bc.ca.

According to Thomson, the byelection will cost between $10,000 and $12,000.



