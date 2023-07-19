Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District to hire paid fire chief for Beaver Creek

This will be the second salaried fire chief in the regional district, after Sproat Lake

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) will be hiring a paid fire chief for the Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

The ACRD board of directors voted during a meeting on Wednesday, June 28 to approve the posting and hiring of a full-time, paid fire chief for Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

This is the second paid fire chief that the ACRD has hired this year, after Mike Cann was hired as a full-time, salaried fire chief for Sproat Lake back in April.

In 2022, the board officially received an “ACRD Fire Service Review Report” developed by Dave Mitchell & Associates. The report determined that ACRD communities have grown since 2016, and volunteer fire departments are “struggling to meet a growing administrative burden, while also trying to train to meet their operational requirements.”

The report had a number of recommendations, and ACRD staff worked with each of the three volunteer fire departments (Bamfield, Beaver Creek and Sproat Lake) to create a draft plan based on the report. This led to a recommendation for the hiring of a full-time fire chief position for each of these departments.

Although Cherry Creek also has a volunteer fire department, that department is run by the Cherry Creek Waterworks District, not by the ACRD. Cherry Creek’s fire department has a paid-on-call system for their volunteers.

Despite the board voting to hire a fire chief for Beaver Creek, Beaver Creek’s director Susan Roth voted against the motion. She explained on June 28 that she didn’t feel there had been enough public engagement on the topic, and she also wanted to see the ACRD’s draft plan for fire departments finalized before the hiring took place.

“Overall, the people of Beaver Creek want the opportunity to have a say in how their tax dollars are being spent,” she said. “One mailout is not enough.”

Beaufort director Fred Boyko agreed that the ACRD needs to work on its public engagement process.

“We need to have a way to engage the public properly and effectively to see what the people want,” said Boyko.

But Alan Anderson, training officer for Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department, came to the board on June 28 to say that the department was in support of hiring a full-time fire chief. He added that this was not something that had been decided “casually, or in haste.” He explained that Beaver Creek’s volunteer fire chief has the same regulatory requirements as the paid fire chief for the City of Port Alberni, as well as the same training standards and health and safety standards.

“There is too much expected of a volunteer fire chief,” he said, adding that a fire chief cannot feasibly do this work and work a regular, full-time job. “Otherwise the alternative is to suffocate, burden or burn out our volunteer fire chiefs.”

Sproat Lake director Penny Cote also expressed her support for a paid fire chief.

“I think we need to do more for our fire departments,” she said. “Recent events have really shown me what it is that these volunteers face, and it’s not fair, in so many instances, what they have to put up with. [Post-traumatic stress disorder] is something that we should be recognizing at this board table. When they’re asking for a paid fire chief, I think we need to support that.”

Long Beach director Kel Roberts, who is a retired fire chief himself, said he “cannot rationalize” someone doing a fire chief’s work on top of a full-time job.

“It’s ludicrous,” he said.

Mike Sparrow, a former fire chief with Cherry Creek, agreed that a fire chief’s job cannot be “effectively” done after working a day job, but argued that the position does not need to be a full-time one. He asked the board to look at other options.

Regional district CAO Daniel Sailland, however, said that ACRD staff had already looked at the options in their engagement with each of the three fire departments.

The cost to hire a fire chief for Beaver Creek has already been included in this year’s budget, starting in July 2023. The property tax implication for this position, based on the average residential property in Beaver Creek, would be approximately $88 per year.

Debbie Haggard, the board vice-chair and a councillor with the City of Port Alberni, pointed out that the paid fire department is an expensive cost for the city.

“But I would hate to not have a fire department in the city,” she added.



