Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District workers going on strike

CUPE 118 members take action over “unfair” treatment of casual and temporary workers

Workers at the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District will be on strike this week.

CUPE 118 members at the ACRD served a 72-hour strike notice on Friday, June 7 following more than seven months of bargaining. The outstanding issue between the workers and the district, according to a CUPE press release, is unfair treatment of casual and temporary staff.

“We have long-serving, qualified temporary and casual workers devoting years of service to the ACRD, and they are being passed over in favour of external hires,” said CUPE 118 President Stacy Watton in the press release. “Their years of service, knowledge of the workplace, and dedication to our community should be respected when they apply for regular employment.”

ACRD workers passed a near-unanimous strike vote in March following a breakdown in talks between the district and their 26 unionized workers. Although talks did resume, the district has not moved from its original position.

The union plans to begin strike action immediately with an overtime ban that is expected to limit summer programming and services.

Both parties are currently working to set further talks.

“We are hopeful that the parties can return to the table and find a positive resolution that respects the work of our casual and temporary staff,” said Watton.

According to Wendy Thomson, manager of administrative services for the ACRD, the strike will not affect this week’s ACRD board meeting, which is scheduled for Wednesday, June 12 at 1:30 p.m. in the ACRD board room.