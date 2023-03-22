Alberni-Clayoquot SPCA branch plans for expansion in Port Alberni

These two kittens were adopted during the Alberni-Clayoquot SPCA’s open house on Saturday, March 18. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) Storm, a young husky, was one of the adoptable animals at the Alberni-Clayoquot SPCA’s open house on Saturday, March 18. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) A group of children plays with a pair of foster puppies during the Alberni-Clayoquot SPCA’s open house on Saturday, March 18. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

The Alberni-Clayoquot branch of the BC SPCA still plans to expand its operations in the Port Alberni area, although construction was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representatives from the Alberni-Clayoquot SPCA branch were in Port Alberni city council chambers on Monday, March 13 to talk about their future plans in the area.

In 2020, the SPCA acquired a 1.5-hectare parcel of land on Broughton Street from the City of Port Alberni for “a nominal sum” and this will be used to construct a new reception facility, with offices and a multi-purpose room. The new land is located beside the existing facility. The current building will be converted to include more animal care spaces.

With the new facility, shelter manager Sam Sattar said the SPCA will be able to develop an “educational” role in the future, offering summer day camps for children and workshops.

As part of their agreement with the city, the SPCA had plans to spend $250,000 in infrastructure improvements by 2025, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed these plans back a couple of years, said Leon Davis, SPCA manager for the Island region.

“We kind of had to consolidate as a society in all our locations,” said Davis. “It was only critical infrastructure around the province that we were addressing.”

In 2022 and 2023, Davis said the society has funded some security improvements at the Alberni-Clayoquot branch in response to several break-ins, as well as upgrades to the building’s HVAC system so that animal rooms will have air conditioning in the summer. After these projects are completed, the SPCA will start looking towards construction of the new building. The SPCA is requesting a two-year extension for construction.

The SPCA is largely funded by community donations, with some additional revenue coming from adoption fees and animal control service fees.

The Alberni-Clayoquot branch held an open house on Saturday, March 18 to introduce some adoptable animals and recruit new fosters and dog walking volunteers. The event raised $640 in donations.



