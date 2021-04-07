New COVID-19 cases by local health area for the week of March 28-April 3. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control image)

New COVID-19 cases by local health area for the week of March 28-April 3. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control image)

Alberni-Clayoquot’s COVID-19 cases increase during Island surge

There are 17 cases in the Alberni-Clayoquot region as of April 3

High COVID-19 case counts provincewide contributed to an increase in case numbers in the Alberni-Clayoquot region last week.

Alberni-Clayoquot has 17 cases reported for the week of March 28 to April 3, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. The previous reporting period, from March 21-27, only saw six cases.

Greater Nanaimo saw 74 new COVID-19 cases for the week of March 28-April 3, about the same as the 71 cases the week before.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control released new data Wednesday, April 7, showing cases by local health area.

Greater Victoria was the Island’s hot spot for total new cases for a third-straight week, with 145 cases. Nanaimo was next, followed by Oceanside with 58 new cases and then Sooke with 53.

The Vancouver Island West region had just five new cases, but that was enough to make it the Island’s COVID-19 hot spot per capita due to its sparse population. Oceanside was next highest for new cases per capita.

The BCCDC reported Wednesday, April 7, that there were 62 new cases on Vancouver Island on April 6, with 27 of those cases on the central Island, 32 on the south Island and three on the north Island.

Island Health reports 486 active cases, with 194 of those cases on the central Island, 261 on the south Island and 31 on the north Island. There are six COVID-19 patients in critical care in Island Health with another 19 hospitalized.

At last count, approximately 138,000 people on the Island have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. As of Wednesday, April 7, seniors who turn 70 this year can book an immunization appointment. For more information, visit http://gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated.

READ ALSO: B.C. has 997 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, hospitalization rises

READ ALSO: In Canada, U.S., vaccine ‘passports’ could be new point of cross-border contention

READ ALSO: Stay informed about COVID-19


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Planned Pacific Rim Highway explosion deemed a success
Next story
B.C. teachers’ union asks officials for COVID data to prove schools are still safe

Just Posted

New COVID-19 cases by local health area for the week of March 28-April 3. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control image)
Alberni-Clayoquot’s COVID-19 cases increase during Island surge

There are 17 cases in the Alberni-Clayoquot region as of April 3

Professor John Reynolds, from SFU, does salmon research at the Bamfield Marine Science Centre in the summer. He is also chair of COSEWIC (Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada). (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
You too can be a citizen scientist with new app

SFU professor to talk about how a smartphone app is helping preserve nature

A rock bluff was blasted off Hwy. 4 on March 23 as part of Kennedy Hill’s ongoing construction. (Photo courtesy of Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)
Planned Pacific Rim Highway explosion deemed a success

Work continues to improve access to Tofino and Ucluelet via Highway 4

A piece of artwork by Alberni Valley artist Jim Sears. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre getting the garden ready

Work bee will take place Sunday, April 18

“Occupy the Shelter” protesters have set up a covered area, propane heaters and some tents in front of Our Home on Eighth, Port Alberni’s multi-service shelter, to protest the way homelessness is being dealt with. Oct. 25, 2020 (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
EDITORIAL: Housing report a chance for change in Port Alberni

The report on the Port Alberni Shelter Society has given the Alberni Valley a golden opportunity…

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

(file photo)
Coquihalla closed northbound due to vehicle spinouts

Alternate routes available

A discarded blue surgical mask is shown hanging in a bush Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Tofino woman apologizes after comparing B.C. mask mandate to residential schools

First Nations Chief Moses Martin, a survivor said ‘I’ll put a mask on any day instead of the experience that I had’

Erin O’Toole, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, addresses business people in Nanaimo and Victoria during a virtual ‘fireside chat’ question-and-answer session Wednesday, April 7. (Greater Nanaimo Chamber of Commerce/Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce image)
Conservative leader tells Island’s business community his party should lead COVID recovery

Erin O’Toole participated in a Zoom chat with Nanaimo and Victoria chambers of commerce April 7

Seven-day rolling average of B.C. COVID-19 cases to April 7, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. has 997 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, hospitalization rises

Vaccination now open to people aged 70 and older

Travelers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Salt Lake City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Bowmer
In Canada, U.S., vaccine ‘passports’ could be new point of cross-border contention

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared receptive to the idea of vaccine-related travel documents

Boxes of chocolate and vanilla Girl Guide cookies are being sold online and at London Drugs this year. (Girl Guides of Canada photo)
Girl Guide cookie sales return to B.C. London Drugs stores

Door-to-door sales cancelled amid pandemic’s third wave

FILE – A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A number of schools in the Fraser Health region, including Woodward Hill, have reported cases of the B.1.7.7 COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. teachers’ union asks officials for COVID data to prove schools are still safe

BCTF president wants province to share criteria for when schools switch between in-person and remote learning

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read