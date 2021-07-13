Kids enjoyed the midway rides at the 2018 Alberni District Fall Fair all weekend. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Kids enjoyed the midway rides at the 2018 Alberni District Fall Fair all weekend. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Alberni District Fall Fair brings back midway for 2021

September fair will include some live, some virtual events

The midway is coming back to the Alberni District Fall Fair in September.

With the reopening of some festivals and events in B.C. following a year and a half of COVID-19 restrictions, Fall Fair organizers have quickly pivoted to include a live component to its virtual fair Sept. 10–12.

In mid-June when provincial health orders began to relax, organizers started planning a few live events for the fair, administrator Ann Siddal said. These will include a car show, a quilt show, and a small number of midway rides. Right now they are permitted to host up to 5,000 people per day, and that restriction may well be lifted by Sept. 7, she added.

“We’ll just have to monitor how many people are on site, if need be.”

The home arts competition will still be virtual, as well as other components. The fair went virtual last year and won a national innovation award.

READ: Alberni District Fall Fair wins national award for innovation

Siddall said she isn’t sure which rides West Coast Amusements will bring, although she’s assured the swing, Frenzy and some kiddie rides will be coming. She is also expecting some games, but hasn’t been given a list of which ones.

“There will be enough to put on a good show.”

The fair also hopes to hold its annual parade on Saturday, Sept. 11 along 10th Avenue. Port Alberni City Council gave the Fall Fair approval on Monday, July 12 to temporarily close the roads in order to hold the parade.

RELATED: Alberni District Fall Fair goes virtual

The Fall Fair’s cash prize raffle tickets are still available online, and will also be sold in person at the fair.

To keep up to date on fair happenings, follow their website at www.albernifair.com.

Fall fairPort Alberni

 

Students of Elite Dance Academy perform a country dance midway through the 2018 Fall Fair Parade Saturday. Elite Dance Academy won third place in the Entertainment category. MIKE YOUDS PHOTO

Students of Elite Dance Academy perform a country dance midway through the 2018 Fall Fair Parade Saturday. Elite Dance Academy won third place in the Entertainment category. MIKE YOUDS PHOTO

Previous story
French rush to get COVID vaccines after president warns of new rules for unvaccinated

Just Posted

The midway lights up the Alberni District Fall Fairgrounds in September 2019. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Alberni District Fall Fair brings back midway for 2021

Consultant Julie Case presents her marketplace review of mayor and council’s salaries to Port Alberni city council on July 12. (SCREENSHOT)
Port Alberni city council votes on pay raise for next council

A firefighter with Port Alberni Fire Department knocks down a small wildfire next to the whistle stop station behind the Best Western Barclay Hotel Plus on Roger Street, next to the train tracks, Monday, July 12, 2021. (PHOTO COURTESY PAFD)
Port Alberni fire crews back at Dry Creek Park for another brush fire

A crew from the Port Alberni Fire Department extinguishes a fire in a flower bed at Victoria Quay on Sunday, July 11. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Fire Department douses multiple outdoor fires again