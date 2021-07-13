Alberni District Fall Fair brings back midway for 2021

The midway is coming back to the Alberni District Fall Fair in September.

With the reopening of some festivals and events in B.C. following a year and a half of COVID-19 restrictions, Fall Fair organizers have quickly pivoted to include a live component to its virtual fair Sept. 10–12.

In mid-June when provincial health orders began to relax, organizers started planning a few live events for the fair, administrator Ann Siddal said. These will include a car show, a quilt show, and a small number of midway rides. Right now they are permitted to host up to 5,000 people per day, and that restriction may well be lifted by Sept. 7, she added.

“We’ll just have to monitor how many people are on site, if need be.”

The home arts competition will still be virtual, as well as other components. The fair went virtual last year and won a national innovation award.

READ: Alberni District Fall Fair wins national award for innovation

Siddall said she isn’t sure which rides West Coast Amusements will bring, although she’s assured the swing, Frenzy and some kiddie rides will be coming. She is also expecting some games, but hasn’t been given a list of which ones.

“There will be enough to put on a good show.”

The fair also hopes to hold its annual parade on Saturday, Sept. 11 along 10th Avenue. Port Alberni City Council gave the Fall Fair approval on Monday, July 12 to temporarily close the roads in order to hold the parade.

RELATED: Alberni District Fall Fair goes virtual

The Fall Fair’s cash prize raffle tickets are still available online, and will also be sold in person at the fair.

To keep up to date on fair happenings, follow their website at www.albernifair.com.

Fall fairPort Alberni