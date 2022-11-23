Alberni District Secondary School’s food drive makes a return

Students will be out on Wednesday, Nov. 30 collecting food

ADSS athletes picked up bus loads of food for the Salvation Army on Dec. 8, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Alberni District Secondary School (ADSS) Athletic Department will be holding their 10th annual food drive on Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This is actually the 11th year that the ADSS Athletic Department has hosted a food drive, but door-to-door collection was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Athletic director Mike Roberts says it has become “one of the most anticipated events” of the year for student athletes.

“They love to give back for so many community partners that help us,” he said. “Our efforts make a considerable difference in our community food bank.”

Students will be travelling around town next Wednesday night in the school’s athletic department vans, knocking on doors and collecting non-perishable donations and cash for the community food bank.

Although the students try to reach as many households as possible, they cannot always reach them all.

“If people have food items they would like to donate, we will accept them at the school the same evening,” said Roberts. “Someone is at the school to accept.”

Students will be treated to hot chocolate and hot dogs upon their return to the school.



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Port Alberni