ADSS athletes picked up bus loads of food for the Salvation Army on Dec. 8, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

ADSS athletes picked up bus loads of food for the Salvation Army on Dec. 8, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Alberni District Secondary School’s food drive makes a return

Students will be out on Wednesday, Nov. 30 collecting food

The Alberni District Secondary School (ADSS) Athletic Department will be holding their 10th annual food drive on Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This is actually the 11th year that the ADSS Athletic Department has hosted a food drive, but door-to-door collection was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Athletic director Mike Roberts says it has become “one of the most anticipated events” of the year for student athletes.

“They love to give back for so many community partners that help us,” he said. “Our efforts make a considerable difference in our community food bank.”

Students will be travelling around town next Wednesday night in the school’s athletic department vans, knocking on doors and collecting non-perishable donations and cash for the community food bank.

Although the students try to reach as many households as possible, they cannot always reach them all.

“If people have food items they would like to donate, we will accept them at the school the same evening,” said Roberts. “Someone is at the school to accept.”

Students will be treated to hot chocolate and hot dogs upon their return to the school.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Port Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. Premier Eby promises $230M in police funding for RCMP vacancies, new hires
Next story
Coquihalla open in both directions following police incident, investigation continues

Just Posted

ADSS athletes picked up bus loads of food for the Salvation Army on Dec. 8, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni District Secondary School’s food drive makes a return

Conductor Janet Shlackl directs the Urbanstreet Choir in rehearsal while Sandy Bouleau accompanies on piano. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
New choir in Port Alberni ready for its first Christmas concert

From Paverpol figures to paintings, sock monkeys to Scrabble tile decorations, Mistletoe Market at The Grove showcases myriad items from Alberni Valley artisans. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
ARTS AROUND: Harbour Quay lights up for the holidays

Erika Hansen opened Soul of the Shore gift shop and gallery at Harbour Quay on Nov. 5, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Store owner pours heart and soul into new gallery in Port Alberni

Pop-up banner image