Port Alberni Fire Dept. firefighters discuss a plan to vent a home on 16th Avenue where a small kitchen fire happened on May 30, 2018. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Alberni fire crews respond to kitchen fire

One person was taken to hospital with minor burns after a small kitchen fire in a home on 16th Avenue in Port Alberni Wednesday afternoon (May 30).

Three people, including an elderly couple, were in the home when a pot on the stove caught fire, according to a witness.

Port Alberni Fire Dept. Chief Kelly Gilday said the fire was confined to the kitchen.

“The quick response by the crews kept it to the kitchen area with minor damage,” Gilday said.

Crews put the fire out, vented smoke out of the home and were back to the fire hall before 3 p.m.

editor@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
MP asks if Prime Minister ‘smokes pot’ after $4.5B pipeline purchase
Next story
Suspected biter of Comox Valley cab driver’s finger to appear in court tomorrow

Just Posted

Alberni fire crews respond to kitchen fire

One person was taken to hospital with minor burns after a small… Continue reading

Ladybird Engraving splits in Men’s Spring League hoops doubleheader

First round of Alberni Men’s Spring League play-off action kicks off

Alberni Valley school trustee brings longevity, experience to the board

Rosemarie Buchanan receives Life Membership from the BC School Trustees Association

Duo a ‘Suhr’ bet on the links at Alberni Golf Course

Men’s Club alternate shot kicked off on Sunday

BUSINESS BEAT: Orthodontist John Pappel retires, but Alberni practice remains open

Alberni Chamber of Commerce elects new president, directors

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

Stolen raisins cause nightmares as thefts from vehicles rise in Nanaimo

Nanaimo experiencing dramatic rise in thefts from vehicles over 2017, say RCMP

BC High school track championships keep coming back to Langley

There will be 2,400 athletes, 400 coaches, and countless supporters in Langley this weekend.

Consumers confused: Study says reform best-before labels to reduce food waste

National Zero Waste Council says consumers are confused about what best-before

MP asks if Prime Minister ‘smokes pot’ after $4.5B pipeline purchase

Weed gibe works into Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen debate with Justin Trudeau

Suspected biter of Comox Valley cab driver’s finger to appear in court tomorrow

Peter Valdal was charged with aggravated assault on April 28

1 year later, still no charges in B.C. chicken abuse case

Vancouver Humane Society calls on Attorney General to take action

B.C. woman recounts ‘feces falling from the sky’

A Kelowna mother and her son were splattered in falling feces as it covered their car and came through the sunroof

Canadian village looks to get rid of massive, long-dead humpback whale

The whale has been stuck in Newfoundland since last fall, frozen and covered with snow for the winter months

Most Read