Alberni fire crews respond to kitchen fire

Port Alberni Fire Dept. firefighters discuss a plan to vent a home on 16th Avenue where a small kitchen fire happened on May 30, 2018. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

One person was taken to hospital with minor burns after a small kitchen fire in a home on 16th Avenue in Port Alberni Wednesday afternoon (May 30).

Three people, including an elderly couple, were in the home when a pot on the stove caught fire, according to a witness.

Port Alberni Fire Dept. Chief Kelly Gilday said the fire was confined to the kitchen.

“The quick response by the crews kept it to the kitchen area with minor damage,” Gilday said.

Crews put the fire out, vented smoke out of the home and were back to the fire hall before 3 p.m.

