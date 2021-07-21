ALBERNI GOLF: Wayne Johnstone wins Partner with a Pro event

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The game was Partner with a Pro on Sunday, July 18 at the Alberni Golf Course. Many thanks go out to Ace Automotive for their continued support of the Men’s Golf Club.

The following scores are a combination of the gross score of a pro playing on the final day of the British Open and our member’s net score.

Leading the way with a 131 was Wayne Johnstone. Second, with 132, was Ron Clark. I might add that Ron had the best gross score of his career, shooting 75. Way to go, Ron.

Next was Fred Fredrickson with 135, followed by Lloyd Fairley (136), Terry Argotow (136), Chad Wutke (136), Ted Stewart (136), Paul Saulnier (137), Mike Pichor (137), Reece Bowne (138), Cody Breuker (138), Glen Trask (139), Seth Melmock (139), Jack Sparks (139), Vito Caldarulo (139) and Masami Hirayama (139). All ties were settled by retrogression.

Closest to the pin on No. 2 was Ron Cark. No. 4 was Jim Proteau, No. 13 was Chad Wutke and No. 17 was Lloyd Fairley. Collecting $53 for the charity closest to the pin was Tylo Smith.

Next week is the Men’s Club Championship. The committee will make up the foursomes and the tee times. You must have your name on the sign-up sheet by 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24. Please phone the Pro Shop after 5 p.m. on the 24th to get your tee time for the next day.

GolfPort Alberni