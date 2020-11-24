Alberni man gets four years for multiple sex assault charges

A Port Alberni resident has received a four-year jail sentence for multiple sexual assaults.

In March 2019, Port Alberni RCMP were made aware of a suspect in the community who had sexually assaulted several people. As the investigation progressed, RCMP discovered that there were multiple victims and multiple locations where the assaults took place. Some of the victims were minors.

In May 2019, Colin Robert Hall—40 years old at the time—was arrested on these new offences.

Hall was found guilty on Oct. 23 , 2020 in the Port Alberni Law Courts on multiple counts of sexual assault and received a four-year sentence. He remains in custody.

“This complex and resource intensive investigation identified multiple victims, some who were minors at the time, over many years and several locations,” said the Port Alberni RCMP detachment’s acting operations officer Sgt. Peter Dionne in a press release. “The tireless and hard work of the investigators surely had a bearing on the recent conviction of the suspect. This investigation stands as a testament to the dedication the members of the detachment have for safety and well-being of the community.”

