(NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Alberni man gets jail time for locker room thefts at pool

Judge delayed sentencing to ask for victim impact statements

A Port Alberni man who stole from locker rooms at the Echo Aquatic Centre has been sentenced to 22 months in prison.

Roger Matthew Stonehouse, 28, has been in police custody since November 2019. Between Sept. 3 and Nov. 6, Port Alberni RCMP received several reports of thefts from vehicles, break and enters, fraudulent use of credit cards and thefts from lockers at the Echo Centre. On Nov. 7, Stonehouse was arrested after police found him in possession of numerous stolen items.

READ MORE: Port Alberni man charged with multiple thefts from vehicles, lockers at Echo Centre

Stonehouse faced 37 charges, ranging from theft and possession of stolen property to possession of a firearm.

He was originally scheduled to be sentenced in January, but Judge Alexander Wolf requested that Crown Counsel reach out to the “significant” number of victims in the case and offer them a chance to provide an impact statement before the sentencing.

On Wednesday, Feb. 26, Crown Counsel Emily Bonner shared testimony from victims who said they were “frustrated” and “fed up” after the thefts.

Stonehouse was sentenced on Wednesday to 22 months in jail, followed by 18 months probation. He will not be allowed to have any contact with his victims.

Stonehouse’s defence lawyer, Cheyne Hodson, explained that Stonehouse struggles with an addiction that he traces back to his youth. Stonehouse spent his childhood in the foster care system and had already developed a drug habit by the time he aged out of the system.

“Mr. Stonehouse is taking responsibility for his actions,” said Hodson. “He seems to be quite serious about dealing with his underlying addiction issues.”

Appearing by video from Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre, Stonehouse offered an apology to the court.

“I’m gonna be working on myself every day that I’m in here,” he added.

Judge Ronald Webb recommended in his sentencing that Stonehouse be admitted to a treatment program at Guthrie House in Nanaimo Correctional Centre.

“At the end of the day, the jails will always be open if you don’t deal with your addiction,” he told Stonehouse on Wednesday.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CourtPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Toddler killed in Squamish grocery store parking lot

Just Posted

Intoxicated male throws bottle, then himself at vehicle on Highway 4 near Port Alberni

Man is now facing mischief charges and heading to court

Alberni man gets jail time for locker room thefts at pool

Judge delayed sentencing to ask for victim impact statements

City of Port Alberni approves five-storey expansion at Tsawaayuus-Rainbow Gardens

Neighbours voice concern about traffic, loss of green space in wake of decision

Wounded Warriors runners arrive in Port Alberni

Fundraising dinner will take place at Royal Canadian Legion

Arrowvale Farm near Port Alberni hosts maple syrup fest

Taste west coast maple syrup on Leap Year Saturday and watch demonstrations too

VIDEO: B.C. woman helps father with ALS spend one last Valentine’s Day with his wife

A woman made a video of the day as a keepsake

Langley Liberal MLA Rich Coleman retires

After 24 years, he says it’s ‘time to hang up the skates”

Toddler killed in Squamish grocery store parking lot

Child’s mother taken to hospital but her condition is not known

Two law enforcement trucks ‘deliberately’ set on fire in northern B.C., RCMP say

Police say they have video evidence of a person in the area of the truck fires

B.C. mother, daughter return home after coronavirus quarantine in Asia

Jensine Morabito and her daughter were on Holland America’s Westerdam but did not catch the virus

Leap Year means we get an extra day in February, so how are you spending it?

People online have a number of suggestions and plans on how they will be spending Saturday

Greta sticker that drew outrage in Alberta not child pornography: RCMP

X-Site Energy Services has denied having anything to do with the stickers

Bald eagle hit by train in northern B.C. has a chance of survival

The raptor has been taken to OWL in the Lower Mainland for recovery

Cheslatta Carrier Nation and Rio Tinto sign a historic agreement

Co-operation crucial to stem dropping Nechako Reservoir level

Most Read