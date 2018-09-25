Ted Mollett, an engineer with the Alberni Pacific Railway, checks the daily operating bulletin on board the RS3 diesel locomotive before it hooks onto the rest of the train at the roundhouse. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Alberni Pacific Railway temporarily halted

Technical Safety BC discovers ‘regulatory violations’

The Alberni Pacific Railway has been temporarily halted after a scheduled inspection by Technical Safety BC.

On Aug. 31, Technical Safety BC—the regulatory body that oversees rail operations—took on a scheduled inspection of Alberni Pacific Railway and found two “serious regulatory violations,” according to a letter sent to city council.

During a city council meeting on Monday, Sept. 24, city CAO Tim Pley confirmed that APR is not allowed to move any trains until those issues are addressed.

“One of those items was that a third party qualified inspector inspect the locomotives, and that work has happened,” Pley said. “Several items have been identified that need to be rectified before those trains are allowed to operate.”

In a later interview, McLean Mill Society president Sheena Falconer confirmed that this inspection determined that the Alco Diesel Locomotive needs a few repairs.

“There are three action items that need to be addressed before it can get back on the rails,” she said. At least one of these repairs, she added, will be “fairly costly.”

The “Number 11” diesel locomotive will be inspected on Wednesday, Sept. 26, at which point the McLean Mill Society will determine the plan going foward.

“It all depends on what happens tomorrow,” said Falconer.

APR must also ensure that medical examinations are completed and documented for all employees in “safety critical positions” so that they can be deemed medically fit for duty.

“Industrial Heritage Society and McLean Mill Society are working on solutions and sourcing out costs,” said Pley on Monday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

