Alberni raises funds for family of teen killed in accident

‘The outpouring of love from the community has been amazing’

A community is banding together to show support for the family of a 17-year-old girl who was killed in a tragic accident at a busy intersection last month.

READ: Port Alberni mourns death of teen in tragic accident

A large memorial can be found at the corner of 10th Avenue and Redford Street in memory of Nikita Hedingham, including a Christmas tree with working lights and ornaments donated by community members. Friends and family gathered on Christmas Eve to sing Christmas songs in the teenage girl’s memory.

A GoFundMe campaign for Nikita’s has also drawn support from the community, garnering more than 800 shares in a week.

The campaign was created on Friday, Dec. 22 by Ben Maartman, Nikita’s great-uncle. By Thursday, Dec. 28, the campaign had reached more than $8,000 of its $25,000 goal.

“The outpouring of love from the community has been amazing, and Jamie and Michelle want to thank everyone, friends and strangers alike, for supporting them,” said Maartman.

“The people of Port Alberni are amazing and loving.”

According to Maartman, the funds raised from the campaign will go to support Nikita’s family through their loss and, as funds allow, try to find a permanent way to remember her.

The GoFundMe campaign can be found at www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-nikita.

