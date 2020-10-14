Alberni spill response base to conduct exercise at fuel dock Oct. 15

The Barkley Sentinel, a 73-foot Ocean Class Oil Spill Response Vessel, motors past Centennial Pier in the Alberni Harbour on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. It will be one of several vessels moored at the Western Canada Marine Response Corporation’s base in Port Alberni, B.C. (PHOTO COURTESY PA PORT AUTHORITY)

Port Alberni’s new oil spill response team will hold a fuel spill drill in Alberni Harbour on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. The simulated fuel spill will happen at the south end of Port Alberni Marine Fuels and Services dock.

Members of the West Coast Marine Response Corporation (WCMRC) will conduct the fuel spill response exercise in conjunction with Port Alberni Marine Fuels and Services.

The exercise will consist of the deployment of 250 feet of containment boom, one or two spill response vessels, and oil skimming equipment. The exercise will begin at approximately 10 a.m. and will last two to three hours.

This exercise is designed to further the training of the WCMRC spill technicians, and provide Port Alberni Marine Fuels and Services an opportunity to review best practices and how to provide early response techniques in the event there is ever a significant release of fuel from a customer’s boat.

The fuel dock will continue to be open for business during the exercise using the north end of the fuel dock on either the east or west side of the facility.

