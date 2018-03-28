Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce receives funding from Rural Dividend

The Chamber of Commerce is being awarded $67,100 to provide entrepreneurial training

The provincial government announced last week the recipients of the BC Rural Dividend program funding. One of these recipients is the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber of Commerce is being awarded $67,100 to provide entrepreneurial training for business owners and to identify skills which increase their chances of success, through workshops, a women’s business forum and a series of lunch-n-learn events for young professionals.

This funding is part of nearly $8 million in 58 project grants being awarded to eligible local governments, First Nations and not-for-profit organizations to help fund projects that that will stabilize rural economies. Grants can be up to $100,000 each, or up to $500,000 each for partnership projects.

The BC Rural Dividend program is one aspect of the BC government’s rural development mandate, which is committed to making rural communities more resilient.

Chamber of Commerce executive director Bill Collette said the funding consists of three parts.

“Primarily, the biggest focus is just general business training for anyone who wants to access it,” he said.

He explained that there is also a component that is specific to women in business, as well as a component for young entrepreneurs.

“We just want to help the business community,” said Collette.

Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA Scott Fraser announced last Tuesday on behalf of the Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development that the BC Rural Dividend program would be providing more than $750,000 to communities on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

“By listening to rural communities, we are able to support projects that deliver wide-ranging local benefits,” said Fraser. “These three projects alone will support business entrepreneurs, expand tourism opportunities, and deliver much-needed affordable housing.”

The Chamber of Commerce plans to develop and deliver training that provides information to local businesses such as marketing strategies, social media marketing skills and bookkeeping training.

“There are so many areas that people maybe need that support,” said Collette.

The ultimate goal, said Collette, is always to bring new businesses to Port Alberni. But in the meantime, the Chamber of Commerce wants to provide support to the businesses already in the area.

“We want to make sure the businesses we have get stronger and healthier,” said Collette.

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
Police say Vancouver Island city is a ‘cyborg-free zone’
Next story
Port Alberni six-year-old boy’s death being treated as suspicious

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce receives funding from Rural Dividend

The Chamber of Commerce is being awarded $67,100 to provide entrepreneurial training

Port Alberni six-year-old boy’s death being treated as suspicious

The RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance with information

Last chance to register for Alberni’s Days with the Arts tour

The deadline for the gallery/studio tour is March 31

Alberni athletes seeing success in field lacrosse

Six Port Alberni lacrosse players competed in BC provincials

Hop into Easter in the Alberni Valley

Plenty of opportunities for Easter fun this weekend

Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Melanie Knight in Vancouver has taken up a 30-day challenge to collect trash for 10 minutes

Police say Vancouver Island city is a ‘cyborg-free zone’

Nanaimo RCMP arrested a man earlier this month who claimed he had come face-to-face with a cyborg

UBC Mountie cleared in crash with suspect fleeing on bike

Analysis concluded that RCMP officer did not run the suspect over

Speed limits, snow crab season changes coming to help save the whales

Ottawa is changing the dates of the snow crab season and making a speed limit in the Gulf of St. Lawrence permanent to protect the heavily endangered North Atlantic right whales

Vancouver mayor to apologize to residents of Chinese descent for past wrongs

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson says the apology next month will acknowledge wrongdoings in legislation, regulations and policies

FIFA to probe Russian racism against France players

FIFA has opened an investigation after France soccer team players were racially abused by fans in Russia

Sobbing Amanda Lindhout says kidnapping inflicted emotional, physical scars

A tearful Amanda Lindhout says she has crippling flashbacks and sometimes wakes up screaming due to her kidnapping ordeal in Somalia.

VIDEO: B.C. team dominates Karate Canada national championship

Record-setting performance celebrated by Karate B.C.

B.C. parents to save up to $350 a month on child care by April

Savings only apply to children in licensed child care programs

Most Read