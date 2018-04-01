Alberni Valley community survey feeds into Vital Signs

Second report coming on Valley quality of life

Alberni Valley Community Foundation (AVCF) wants to take Port Alberni’s pulse.

The foundation, which distributes locally donated funds for community-supported initiatives, invites input for an online survey in preparation for its second report examining quality of life.

An updated version of Alberni Valley’s Vital Signs, first published three years ago, will be out in October, AVCF director John Mayba told council Monday.

Vital Signs is a national program led by community foundations and co-ordinated by Community Foundations of Canada. The program leverages local knowledge to measure the vitality of our communities and support action towards improving quality of life.

“The purpose of Vital Signs is to examine and raise awareness of the strengths and challenges facing our community,” said Hugh Grist, AVCF chairman. “Outcomes of the project will guide and support solutions that will be a catalyst in sustaining and improving our quality of life.”

Vital Signs represents a broad measure of citizen satisfaction, gauging perceptions of housing, health, environment, employment and education as well as thoughts on children, youth and seniors, and economic disparities.

The 15-minute survey can be found online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/avcf.

For more information on the Alberni Valley Community Foundation and Vital Signs, visit www.albernifoundation.ca