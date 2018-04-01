Alberni Valley community survey feeds into Vital Signs

Second report coming on Valley quality of life

Alberni Valley Community Foundation (AVCF) wants to take Port Alberni’s pulse.

The foundation, which distributes locally donated funds for community-supported initiatives, invites input for an online survey in preparation for its second report examining quality of life.

An updated version of Alberni Valley’s Vital Signs, first published three years ago, will be out in October, AVCF director John Mayba told council Monday.

Vital Signs is a national program led by community foundations and co-ordinated by Community Foundations of Canada. The program leverages local knowledge to measure the vitality of our communities and support action towards improving quality of life.

“The purpose of Vital Signs is to examine and raise awareness of the strengths and challenges facing our community,” said Hugh Grist, AVCF chairman. “Outcomes of the project will guide and support solutions that will be a catalyst in sustaining and improving our quality of life.”

Vital Signs represents a broad measure of citizen satisfaction, gauging perceptions of housing, health, environment, employment and education as well as thoughts on children, youth and seniors, and economic disparities.

The 15-minute survey can be found online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/avcf.

For more information on the Alberni Valley Community Foundation and Vital Signs, visit www.albernifoundation.ca

Previous story
Woodlands’ survivors promised $10,000 compensation by B.C. government
Next story
Pope celebrates Easter Mass in packed St. Peter’s Square

Just Posted

Alberni Valley community survey feeds into Vital Signs

Second report coming on Valley quality of life

TimberWest outlines public access rules

Company prefers to work with organizations and groups to provide access

First female apprentice in Alberni shop had an early grounding

Sarah LaRose is four months into an apprenticeship at Harbourview Collision

Gord Johns introduces petition for national cycling strategy

Courtenay-Alberni MP calls on the government to make Canada a cycling nation

Island Good program introduces new way to identify local food

Quality Foods is amongst the four stores involved in the program to help shoppers buy locally

Woodlands’ survivors promised $10,000 compensation by B.C. government

Woodlands found by investigation to be place of sexual, physical and psychological abuse

Taxes go up on fuel, booze and cigarettes on April 1

Some ferry riders get a break, B.C. Hydro rates rise 3%

Columbus defenceman fined for dangerous trip on Canucks’ Sutter

NHL has ordered Ian Cole to pay US$5,000

Pope celebrates Easter Mass in packed St. Peter’s Square

Pilgrims gathered to hear Francis deliver the traditional ‘Urbi et Orbi’ Easter message

Star prospect Thatcher Demko backstops Canucks to win over Columbus in his NHL debut

Former Blue Jacket Jussi Jokinen has three points, helping Vancouver to 5-4 OT triumph

Four-year-old B.C. boy fighting for his life after developing blood infection

Evan Shishakly is in Vancouver Children’s Hospital after developing a blood infection

Hundreds line Cambridge streets to honour Stephen Hawking

Some 500 guests had been invited to the private funeral at St. Mary the Great church

B.C. jogger’s lawsuit against 10-year-old cyclist dismissed

B.C. Supreme Court judge determined the girl and grandparents were not liable for the 2014 accident

Kyle Lowry calls B.C.-raised Steve Nash ‘one of the best playmakers’ ever

Victoria’s Nash will become a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Most Read